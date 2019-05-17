No GPA, no SAT or Recommendation Letters, Emile Cohl Art Academy Disrupts Traditional Higher Education with Fully-Sponsored Animation Program

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emile Cohl Art Academy is disrupting traditional higher education entrance requirements through a fully-sponsored animation and gaming program in Los Angeles. By interrupting traditional college admission processes, ECAA is establishing an opportunity for talented and motivated students to create their own success.

Credit: Ting Yun Yu Credits: Martin Mottet

Much like its groundbreaking counterparts NYU Medical School, 42 Silicon Valley and the Curtis Institute of Music offer fully-sponsored education in medicine, music, and engineering, Emile Cohl Art Academy is expanding a nonprofit equal opportunity for talented individuals to attain a specialized education without the worry of overwhelming debt that accompanies traditional tuition requirements.

The highly-intense three-year program shifts the weight from mainstream education institutes that require costly and confining admission practices to a collaborative artistic environment that focuses on post-graduate success in the gaming, animation, illustration, and visual effects industries.

The Emile Cohl Art Academy's admission requirements begin with portfolio submissions that undergo a non-biased review by a panel of artists, teachers, and recruiters. Gender, age, race, religion, background, or current financial circumstances do not dictate acceptance: Only talent and motivation allow applicants to move forward in the selection process. Finalists are invited to the Academy's campus for an onsite evaluation before the pool is refined to include 40 students who will establish the charter semester's class.

May 2019 marks the remodeling of the newly acquired building located at 2828 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007, where talented instructors and students will occupy 13,000 square feet of the fully remodeled building designed as a collaborative assembly that fosters ambition, growth, and prosperity in art education.

Beginning September 2020, the Emile Cohl Art Academy opens its doors, welcoming the inaugural class of future entertainment industry titans whose artistic talent is their source of entry, where dedication to their craft serves as their only payment.

All talented artists are encouraged to submit their portfolio works per the instructions at www.cohl.art

To arrange an interview with the President of Emile Cohl Art Academy, or learn more about recruiting talent from future classes, please contact press@cohl.art

Media Only Contact: Guillaume Champavere, President of Emile Cohl Art Academy, press@cohl.art / +1 (323) 815-3858.

SOURCE Emile Cohl Art Academy

Related Links

http://www.cohl.art

