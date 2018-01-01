No Kid Hungry And America's Restaurants Unite To End Childhood Hunger In The U.S.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, millions of students in the United States will hit the books lacking an essential school supply – healthy food. No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is coming together with more than 15,000 restaurants and their guests to help the 1 in 6 children in America living with hunger.

Every September, restaurants across the country unite to end childhood hunger in America through Dine Out for No Kid Hungry, a guest-supported fundraising initiative. When guests dine out at a No Kid Hungry partner restaurant, from popular chains to local mom-and-pops, they can donate in exchange for valuable rewards. Every $1 donated provides a child with up to 10 meals.

To help raise awareness about childhood hunger and to highlight where to dine out this September, No Kid Hungry is launching its Hunger Can't Wait tour, which will travel to 5 cities across the country, hosting special events at partner restaurants from August 28 to September 17. The tour will kick off in Los Angeles with stops in San Diego, Denver, Dallas and Atlanta. These events will engage the public in a conversation about the urgency to end childhood hunger in America and celebrate restaurant employees' commitment to the cause. Mobile billboards will be deployed in each market to spread the message and recognize employees and guests who support of the campaign.

"Nobody understands that hunger can't wait better than the restaurant industry," says Russ Bendel, CEO of Habit Burger Grill, and a longtime Dine Out for No Kid Hungry partner. "We're excited to continue our support of No Kid Hungry's work, and look forward to giving our guests a simple way to be part of the solution."

Childhood hunger isn't isolated to inner cities and rural communities. It affects kids and families in every city, town and suburb across America. When kids don't get enough to eat, they are more likely to struggle in school and get sick more often.

"Hungry kids can't learn, and kids who can't learn can't reach their best and brightest potential. Yet three out of four teachers regularly see kids come to school hungry," says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "Now is the time to act, and we're honored to once again have the support of restaurants, their team members and their diners in this work to end childhood hunger in America."

More information about where to dine out and No Kid Hungry's Hunger Can't Wait tour and can be found at NoKidHungry.org/DineOut. The public can join the conversation on social using #HungerCantWait.

Dine Out for No Kid Hungry national sponsors include Citi, Ecolab, Food Network, National Restaurant Association and Open Table.

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

