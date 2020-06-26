No Mask No Dice: Masks On For Las Vegas

This afternoon, an event was held at McCarran International Airport where arriving passengers were surprised by various local entertainers distributing Las Vegas branded masks upon arrival at the Terminal 1 baggage claim. Las Vegas wants travelers to know the destination honors its commitment to visitors, employees and residents' safety first and everyone wearing a mask helps.

Vegas Smart reminds visitors and locals alike that the destination is doing everything it can to be smart while continuing to bring the exceptional dining, attractions and experiences that Las Vegas is known for. #VegasSmart is about being mindful of surroundings and thoughtful of others: keeping a safe distance, wearing a mandatory mask and washing or sanitizing hands often. While slightly reimagined, the sentiment remains the same: Vegas is still the exciting getaway guests know and crave.

"We want our visitors to feel confident that coming to Las Vegas is still a fun and healthy experience. We know how much our visitors miss Vegas, and we want to welcome them back to enjoy the destination as safely as possible," said Steve Hill, president/CEO for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "The mask mandate is a necessary and smart step on behalf of Nevada Governor Sisolak to make sure we can continue to share the world-class experiences you only find in Las Vegas."

Things may look a little different from the Las Vegas visitors know and love, but that hasn't stopped the topnotch service the destination is known for. New venues and restaurants continue to open, summertime poolside lounging is in full effect and many attractions are open for Vegas-only thrills.

Fun in the Sun

Pools are open and ready for visitors with new protocols in place. Where applicable, pool guests are recommended to reserve lounge chairs, cabanas and daybeds in advance to guarantee seating with half capacity. Opening Thursday, July 2, WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool at MGM Grand and LIQUID Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino will jump into summer with cabana and daybed rentals, refreshing cocktails and delicious food offerings. Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will amp up the pool experience each weekend with a live DJ, bottle and food service.

Eat, Drink and Be #VegasSmart

Keep cool by the pool with the new Spritz Restaurant & Bar at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a Mediterranean-inspired poolside restaurant featuring Spritz cocktails and breakfast and lunch dishes. New Mexican cuisine makes its debut with Elio at Encore Las Vegas boasting contemporary Mexican ingredients and flavors. Accepting its first reservations for July 2, the highly anticipated Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas highlights steakhouse classics from the past with an elevated twist. High-end karaoke meets hand-crafted bites such as Korean fried chicken, kalbi tacos and an inspired cocktail program, starting July 2 at the new KAMU Ultra Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Outdoor Thrills

There is so much to do and see in Las Vegas, especially when it comes to outdoor attractions. Take a ride on the High Roller Observation Wheel, the world's tallest observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade in the heart of the Vegas Strip. Head downtown to experience Slotzilla – the high-flying zipline to soar over the crowds on Fremont Street and under the Viva Vision canopy. Get your adrenaline pumping on some of the world's highest thrill rides at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod. Move mountains of dirt, stack monster rocks, dig huge holes, crush cars and much more with full-size bulldozers and excavators at Dig This Las Vegas.

Rest assured, Las Vegas is doing everything it can to be safe and smart, so guests can stay healthy and have fun. By being proactive and following mandatory mask guidelines, everyone will be able to keep enjoying the Vegas experience while staying as healthy as possible.

