No More Busted Knuckles with the New Construction Long Tapes from Crescent Lufkin

"A lot of pros we talked to just went in knowing that when they used a long tape, their knuckles might get beat up," said Kevin Fitzpatrick, product manager for Crescent Lufkin. "We listened and we created a better design that keeps hands out of harm's way without giving up on performance."

The Steel Construction Long Tapes feature a rugged over-mold casing that surrounds the tape for greater protection and unmatched durability. Also, the built-in tether points allow for working at height without fear of dropping the tape.

An extra wide, dual-sided end hook increases surface area for a strong grip. Meanwhile, the dual-prong system folds up or down, allowing the user to utilize both sides of the blade. The crank is ergonomically designed with a. built-in stop that allows the crank to travel above the user's fingers during retraction. The 3:1 rewind ratio provides a fast, controlled mechanism, and the seated handle protects the crank assembly during storage.

The Crescent Lufkin Steel Construction Long Tapes are available in 100-foot (ST100-07) and 50-foot (ST50-07) options, both with SAE and metric markings. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent Lufkin®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

