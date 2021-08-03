No More Romance in 2021

St. Germain is not the only romance author to turn to thrillers. Author Paula Hawkins (The Girl on the Train) wrote four romance novels under a pseudonym before she discovered she felt "much more at home with murder" than love. #1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell (Invisible Girl and The Family Upstairs) spent a decade writing romance before turning to psychological thrillers.

This same craving enticed St. Germain. She says, "I wrote The Field of Wrongdoing because I couldn't not write it. The story was dark and it was violent and it demanded to be told. As I got deeper into the story, I was driven to explore good versus bad, right versus wrong, and the million shades of grey that exist between. Cassie and Leo were like real people to me, living the hand that had been dealt to them and just trying to survive. Ultimately, it is a story about survival. Physically, spiritually, psychologically - how do these characters survive the life they've been given?"

In The Field of Wrongdoing, when Cassie's friend disappears, Cassie knows all too well the tragic end Jennifer has probably met. After all, Cassie is the one who found the last murdered girl in the field on her boyfriend Leo's property nine years ago.

She never believed the love of her life was capable of such a brutal crime. Not even after Leo went to prison for an unrelated crime. But now he's back, released on parole, and another girl has gone missing . . .

Lili St. Germain's books have sold over a million copies worldwide. The Field of Wrongdoing is a gripping read that will stay with you long after you've finished the book.

