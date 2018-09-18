No No No - From a Finnish Train Toilet to 'a Modern-Day BBB'

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- No No No, a startup building a website where consumers resolve complaints with businesses publicly and then review the outcome of the resolution, was selected for the 2020 Startups accelerator program, powered by New York's Economic Development Corporation.

Unlike any other review service, No No No offers brands a fair opportunity to respond. Consumers are only able to review the outcomes of the resolutions.

"The challenge for brands on current review websites is that unhappy customers write one-star reviews that tend to stick — even if the business provides a five-star resolution. We fix that," says Jaakko Timonen, founder and CEO of No No No. "One-star ratings destroy trust. With our method, a five-star resolution can earn a five-star review."

Timonen adds: "Problems spread in social media but resolutions don't. We fix that too. No No No will build rankings about which businesses consumers can trust if things go south. People have described us as the modern-day BBB, but what makes us different is that our approach incentivizes businesses to provide a happy ending to their unhappy customers."

An especially peculiar "a-ha" moment sparked No No No.

"I got the business idea after an incident in a train toilet," Timonen says. "I was entering the toilet when heavy wind swung the train. A mirror cabinet door had not been properly locked, it smashed open and almost hit me dangerously in the head."

Timonen tried to send feedback to the train company but wasn't even able to find the contact form on their website. One thing led to another and now No No No continues to gain momentum, resolving complaints for IKEA, Home Depot and HP customers.

"Our plan is to build a service where consumers can resolve any complaint with any business," Timonen says. "Getting accepted into the 2020 Startups accelerator will help us reach our goals."

About No No No

No No No is a startup founded in Finland with offices in Tampere, Finland, and New York City.

The company has something to do with bizarre names. The founder's name, Jaakko, is written with a double A and double K and the name of the company goes against all branding advice — it's a name loaded with negative words. According to vicious rumors, Timonen was trying to think what American customers say when they are not satisfied and wave their finger.

Whatever you do, do not visit nonono.com. If you stubbornly ignore this warning, please be advised that No No No is still in Beta. If you want more juicy details, shoot an email to jaakko@nonono.com



Media Contact

Bob Spoerl

201809@email4pr.com

(773) 453-2444



SOURCE No No No

Related Links

http://nonono.com

