No on Prop 6 Campaign Launches First Ad Showing Critical Central Valley Transportation Projects Threatened by Prop 6 - The Attack on Bridge and Road Safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the No on Prop 6 campaign launched its first television ad in Fresno, showing critical Central Valley transportation projects threatened by Proposition 6, the attack on bridge and road safety. This ad is the first to run between now and Election Day. The campaign plans to run advertising in media markets statewide leading up to the election.

"Proposition 6 is a dangerous measure that could delay emergency response times and make our roads less safe by eliminating crucial transportation funding," said Brian Rice, President of California Professional Firefighters. "It's imperative that Central Valley voters understand the risk to public safety that Proposition 6 poses to our communities. That's why California firefighters stand with public safety leaders to urge Californians to vote no on Prop 6."

Below is a transcript of the ad. To watch the ad, click here: https://noprop6.com/central-valley-bridges-roads/

Warning: more than 300 Central Valley bridges and overpasses are structurally deficient.

Prop 6 attacks the safety of our local bridges and roads, eliminating $2 billion in Central Valley transportation funding.

Prop 6:



Threatens of hundreds of miles of critical safety repairs to 99 and I-5;



Stops local bridge repairs;



Makes traffic worse;



And jeopardizes public safety.

California firefighters and highway patrolmen say, "No on 6."

It's a dangerous road.

About No on Prop 6 – the Attack on Bridge and Road Safety:



The California Professional Firefighters, California Association of Highway Patrolmen, American Society of Civil Engineers, business, local government, labor, environmentalists and first responders urge NO on Prop 6 because it will stop critical transportation projects and jeopardize the safety of our bridges and roads.

Proposition 6 on the November ballot would eliminate more than $5 billion annually in existing transportation funds and stop funding for more than 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and public transit improvement projects currently underway throughout California.

Prop 6 is opposed by a broad coalition of more than 250 public safety organizations, engineers, local transportation agencies, cities, counties, environmental groups, business and labor organizations throughout California.

