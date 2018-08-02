No on Prop 6: ICYMI - Sacramento Bee Editorial: "From Carr Fire to Big Sur, one takeaway from disaster is how much we need good roads"

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In case you missed it, The Sacramento Bee published an editorial today highlighting the critical safety role our transportation infrastructure plays during natural disasters and notes transportation projects across the state are currently threatened by Proposition 6, the attack on bridge and road safety.

Below are excerpts from the editorial:

"Take transportation. If it wasn't already clear that maintaining asphalt is a life-and-death line item, last weekend's lethal megafires drove home the point for thousands of evacuees."

"The Carr Fire alone created miles-long traffic jams as terrified Redding residents jammed rural blacktops. In a few months, those who return to the scorched hills will become reacquainted with the wildfire postscript: mudslides."

"…Voters should remember that there's a price for the short-term pleasure of jerking purse strings."

"What's that price? For starters, about 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and transit projects if Proposition 6 passes, according to a recent estimate from the nonpartisan American Road & Transportation Builders Association."

To read the full editorial, click here.

The California Professional Firefighters, California Association of Highway Patrolmen, American Society of Civil Engineers, business, local government, labor, environmentalists and first responders urge NO on Prop 6 because it will stop critical transportation projects and jeopardize the safety of our bridges and roads.

Prop 6 eliminates more than $5 billion annually in existing transportation funds and stops funding for more than 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and public transit improvement projects currently underway throughout California.

Prop 6 is opposed by a broad coalition of more than 250 public safety organizations, engineers, local transportation agencies, cities, counties, environmental groups, business and labor organizations throughout California.

