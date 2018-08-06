No on Prop 6: Modesto Bee Editorializes In Opposition To Prop 6 - The Attack On Bridge And Road Safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Modesto Bee editorialized in opposition to Proposition 6, the dangerous attack on bridge and road safety that jeopardizes critical transportation projects throughout California.

"For people living in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, the gas tax does a lot more good than harm. That's why we're hoping Proposition 6 fails."

"For us, better roads and rail links to the Bay Area (and Sacramento via Amtrak) are crucial. But there are similar dreams all over the state, which is why organizations such as the California Chamber of Commerce, the Sierra Club, 29 labor groups, the Building Industry Association, the League of Women Voters, the California Highway Patrolman's Association and dozens more all urge a 'No' vote."

"It's tempting to vote to save a few cents at the pump and to repudiate the tax-happy politicians. But 6,500 bridge, road and transit projects awaiting gas-tax funding. If Prop 6 passes, those projects get put on hold – perhaps permanently."

"What does that mean here? About $359 million in San Joaquin County and $275 million in Stanislaus. The city of Modesto would forgo repaving 93 miles of road, and Tuolumne County would lose out on 51 miles. Twenty bridges on Interstate 5 between Merced and Stanislaus counties would not be repaired, and much more."

"Keep all those bad roads, the bad air, delayed emergency responses and disappearing commuter trains in mind when Nov. 6 rolls around and vote no on Proposition 6."

The California Professional Firefighters, California Association of Highway Patrolmen, American Society of Civil Engineers, business, local government, labor, environmentalists and first responders urge NO on Prop 6 because it will stop critical transportation projects and jeopardize the safety of our bridges and roads.

Prop 6 eliminates more than $5 billion annually in existing transportation funds and stops funding for more than 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and public transit improvement projects currently underway throughout California.

Prop 6 is opposed by a broad coalition of more than 250 public safety organizations, engineers, local transportation agencies, cities, counties, environmental groups, business and labor organizations throughout California.

