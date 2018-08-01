No on Prop 6: New Regional Data Shows Local Impacts of Transportation Projects Threatened by Prop 6 - the Attack on Bridge and Road Safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In case you missed it, new regional reports released by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) quantify the monumental regional economic impact of crucial local transportation projects endangered by Proposition 6.

Proposition 6 eliminates more than $5 billion annually in existing transportation funds and jeopardizes funding supporting more than 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and public transit improvement projects currently underway throughout California.

ARTBA is a national non-partisan federation whose primary goal is to grow and protect transportation infrastructure to meet the public and business demand for safe and efficient travel. The regional analyses, conducted by ARTBA Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, highlight the economic impact of transportation projects on six major California regions: the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, the San Joaquin Valley, the Inland Empire, and San Diego and Imperial counties.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Prop 6 threatens:

$34.5 billion in economic activity and user benefits over 10 years.

Including jeopardizing $9.8 billion in savings for drivers, transit riders and businesses and $19.3 billion in economic output.

Nearly 12,300 jobs per year, totaling 122,932 job-years over 10 years, in which these workers will earn $5.4 billion .

In Los Angeles County, Prop 6 threatens:

$29.2 billion in economic activity and user benefits over 10 years.

Including jeopardizing $6.8 billion in savings for drivers, transit riders and businesses, and $18.0 billion in economic output.

Over 9,000 jobs per year, totaling 90,161 job-years over 10 years, in which these workers will earn $4.3 billion .

In the San Joaquin Valley, Prop 6 threatens:

$20.1 billion in economic activity and user benefits over 10 years.

Including jeopardizing $4.9 billion in savings for drivers, transit riders and businesses, and $11.9 billion in economic output.

Over 6,600 jobs per year, or 66,398 job-years over 10 years, in which these workers will earn $3.2 billion .

In the Inland Empire, Prop 6 threatens:

$15.6 billion in economic activity and user benefits over 10 years.

Including jeopardizing $3.3 billion in savings for drivers, transit riders and businesses, and $9.9 billion in economic output.

Over 4,900 jobs per year, or 49,598 job-years over 10 years, in which these workers will earn $2.5 billion .

In San Diego and Imperial counties, Prop 6 threatens:

$13.8 billion in economic activity and user benefits over 10 years.

Including jeopardizing $3.4 billion in savings for drivers, transit riders and businesses, and $8.1 billion in economic output.

Nearly 5,000 jobs per year, totaling 49,455 job-years over 10 years, in which these workers will earn $2.3 billion .

In Orange County, Prop 6 threatens:

$9.7 billion in economic activity and user benefits over 10 years.

Including jeopardizing $2.3 billion in savings for drivers, transit riders and businesses, and $6 billion in economic output.

Over 2,700 jobs per year, totaling 27,537 job-years over 10 years, in which these workers will earn $1.4 billion .

These regional reports build upon a statewide analysis of the impacts of statewide transportation funding, released by ARTBA in February.

Across California, Prop 6 threatens:

Nearly $183 billion in economic activity and user benefits throughout all sectors of the state's economy over 10 years.

Over 68,200 jobs per year, adding up to over 682,000 job-years over the next decade.

