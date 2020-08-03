No Passport Required: Game-changing Business Process Mining and Intelligence AI Software Reaches North America in Time to Tackle COVID-19 Resurgence

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris-based start-up Livejourney, a specialist in business process mining and intelligence technology, launches its North American headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The international expansion comes after a €2 million first-round financing from investors Newfund Capital, EVOLEM and Holnest and in partnership with Denver-based Purple Ocean Ventures.

Created in 2016, the profitable French start-up deploys AI-patented software and consulting to analyze end-to-end business processes in real time in order to improve operational efficiencies and generate significant productivity and profitability gains. The ability to provide highly-complex, world-class organizations with real-time global vision of all of their processes – past, present, and predictive – in one platform is the reason its client roster includes L'Oréal, Orange, McKesson, Renault, La Poste, and EDF, to name a few.

COVID-19 has accelerated the company's development and expedited its international expansion. "COVID-19 has brought process resiliency and agility to the forefront," explains Livejourney's CEO and Co-Founder Simon Pioche. "Companies were forced to quickly answer the question: is my process stable, is it holding up? Our next-generation process mining software is uniquely positioned to help companies take advantage of this game-changing technology during these turbulent times."

Livejourney's immediate North American focus is on mission-critical operational solutions for organizations that have experienced first-hand the difficult and costly truth, as a result of the pandemic, that process perception is typically not process reality."

"The pandemic has divided companies into one of three categories: those decimated by it, those accelerated by it, and those vacillating as a result of it. Regardless of the classification, every organization now needs a mission-critical, laser focus on operational transparency, efficiency, and performance," explains Lauren Raisl, Chief Strategy Officer, Livejourney North America.

"It's a new, complex, and adaptive world. In these uncertain times, the only business absolute is time and we believe the future will belong to those companies that transform time into business agility and resiliency," states Pioche. "Our software helps companies do just that by utilizing time-stamped event logs to allow operational business users to analyze, act on, and anticipate business processes in real time," explains Pioche.

Livejourney addresses the COVID-19 crisis in North America with the introduction of its "Pandemic Performance Package." The solution allows for discovery of operational performance across past (pre-pandemic), present, and predictive dimensions. The AI-patented predictive analysis tool is first-to-market, enabling companies to anticipate anomalies and prevent defects and non-conformities before implementation of a new process.

"We designed the Pandemic Performance Package with a focus on helping companies future-proof their business in a manner reflective of the times – nimble, proactive, cost effective, and most importantly, built with an intuitive gaming interface that allows the non-technical business operator to make an immediate impact on their organization," explains Livejourney's NA Chief Business Officer, Brian Raisl.

Future-proof your business by transforming time into business resiliency and agility. Discover how today by scheduling a demo session at www.livejourney.us or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Lauren Raisl

[email protected]

(720) 248-7681

SOURCE Livejourney

Related Links

http://www.livejourney.us

