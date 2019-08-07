No Time to Spare! Main Event Celebrates National Bowling Day with Chances to Win FREE Bowling, Burgers and More for a Year.

Now recognized annually on the second Saturday in August, this year's National Bowling Day celebration falls on Aug. 10, and Main Event, where more games are bowled each year than nearly any other place in America, is offering guests a chance to win FREE bowling, burgers and more in honor of the all-time great game.

Entering is as simple as the game itself. Beginning today, Main Event guests can enter for a chance to win by filling out an entry form at mainevent.com/giveaway. Multiple winners will be randomly selected throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Each lucky winner will receive one free session with up to five people of bowling (including shoes), food and other experiences to use once per month for an entire year. For rules and more information, visit Mainevent.com/giveaway.

"Our mission is to give our guests an experience to remember and having a blast with family and friends on National Bowling Day is definitely a way to do that," said Sarah Beddoe, chief brand officer of Main Event. "Our entertainment centers are designed with the guest experience as top priority and taking part in our state-of-the-art bowling while enjoying our delicious food and beverages on a naturally fun holiday like this fits neatly with our brand purpose. We can't wait to see photos and hear fun stories from our loyal guests on Saturday."

Along with being one of the oldest sports, there are many other little-known facts about bowling. For example, at Main Event centers alone, the numbers are huge:

10 million – Number of games played annually.

– Number of games played annually. 200 million – Number of bowling balls tossed down our lanes each year.

– Number of bowling balls tossed down our lanes each year. 1 billion – Number of pins knocked down annually.

– Number of pins knocked down annually. 11,000 – Total number of balls at our 42 centers.

– Total number of balls at our 42 centers. 25,800 – Number of shoes rented each year by our guests.

– Number of shoes rented each year by our guests. 11 lbs. – Average weight of ball used by our guests.

Each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. Whether looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge friends to a game or two.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment operates 42 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

