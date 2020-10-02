No Tricks, Just Treats: Killer Movie Property Listed Just in Time for Halloween

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The home from famed horror film The Silence of the Lambs is now for sale -- and how it came to be is quite a story. Picture this: a young FBI agent gets his credentials in 1991 from the very same FBI Director who made a cameo in the 1991 movie to present Jodie Foster with her FBI credentials in the Silence of the Lambs. Years later, he buys the home from the movie in Layton, Pennsylvania.

The Silence of the Lambs home is for sale in Pennsylvania. The Sisters have a KILLER listing with the Silence of the Lambs house.

That was the case for the owner who is now listing the famous house for sale with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty's powerhouse team "The Sisters," Eileen Allan & Shannon Assad. The Sisters envision the home being something of a tourist attraction for fans of the movie -- or for someone who aspires to make a Silence of the Lambs themed Airbnb. Movie aside, this residence would make the perfect spot for someone who wants to be near Pittsburgh in a peaceful, rural setting. Curious fans and potential buyers can take a virtual 3D tour of the 3-story, 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home when viewing the listing online! You can walk through the foyer and into the kitchen, step by step, just like Clarice. The 3D Matterport tour scans every inch of the home and even takes you into the basement! The link is available on The Sisters Website plus a 5-minute video tour of the estate is on their YouTube channel.

Private Showings for potential buyers start Saturday Oct. 3rd. The famed house, which is situated on 1.7 acres and includes a beautiful inground pool, lovely fountain, spacious yard, 3-car garage that was previously the Layton General Store and Train Station in the 1880s, plus an antique caboose that could be converted into a pool house. Listed at $298,500, it's a killer deal and holds the innate magic of 5 Oscars won. This historic home is full of character. Built in 1910, it is adjacent to land once owned by George Washington.

For more information on this cinematic home at 8 Circle Street, Perryopoplis, in Fayette County, please contact The Sisters at [email protected] .

View the listing http://www.allanassad.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=Property-Details&proptype=res-res&mls=1470597

Contact:



[412] 412-759-2325

[724]941-3340

www.AllanAssad.com

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sisters