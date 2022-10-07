The leading artists will feature in 2022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPAN, presenting special stage

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest K-POP groups will make their appearance at NO.1 global awards ceremony "2022 Asia Artist Awards", expecting exceptional performance on stage.

Seventeen, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, TREASURE, IVE, Kep1er, LE SERRAFIM, Newjeans have confirmed their attendance at '2022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPAN', which will be held on upcoming December 13 (Tue) and are ready to thrill global fans with their performance on another level.

NO.1 Global awards ceremony ‘2022 AAA’ to be held at Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on December 13

Hosted by Star News and Media Boy Japan and organized by the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, The Star Partner and Culture Entertainment, "2022 AAA" will be held at Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on December 13 (Tue) and will meet fans around the world offline for the first time in 3 years. Lee Teuk and Jang Won-young will be hosting the ceremony following last year expecting to show fantastic chemistry.

The "Asia Artist Awards," which was first held in 2016, is the first integrated award ceremony in Korea that combines actors and singers, and has drawn great attention from Asian stars beyond Korea. Particularly last year, which was held 'Ontact', it expanded its position as the No.1 global awards ceremony by the memorable performance of leading global artists.

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPAN, where you can meet movie, drama, and K-POP stars in one place, will take place at Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on December 13 (Tue).

For more information about 2022 AAA (Asia Artist Awards), please visit https://www.asiaartistawards.com/ or https://www.asiaartistawards.jp/.

Host: STARNEWS, MEDIABOY

Organization Members: Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, The Star Partner, Culture Entertainment

SOURCE Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, The Star Partner, Culture Entertainment