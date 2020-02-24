Noah Basketball Files Lawsuit Asserting Patent Rights Against RSPCT

ATHENS, Ala., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Vision, Inc., d/b/a Noah Basketball ("Noah"), a data-driven pioneer in basketball shot training technologies and owner of more than thirty United States utility patents and patent applications, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against RSPCT Sports Tech, Inc. and RSPCT Basketball Technologies, Ltd. (collectively, "RSPCT"), in the United States Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit asserts that RSPCT infringes three patents relating to Noah's devices, systems, and methods for identifying, tracking, measuring, evaluating, and providing real-time feedback and recorded analytics about basketball shooting performance. Noah's products currently support numerous NBA, college, and high school teams. "Because Noah's technologies transform how players and coaches develop basketball shooting skills in today's game, Noah has taken steps over the years to protect its innovations with patents," stated John Carter, CEO of Noah Basketball. "Although Noah prefers to compete on the basketball court, Noah will take legal action to defend its patent rights when necessary."

The case is Civil Action No.: 0:20-cv-60399; a copy of the complaint is available through the U.S. Court's PACER records system.

About Noah

Noah Basketball started with a rake and a ladder in a driveway while its founder and his middle school daughter were playing basketball. The birth and success of Noah has centered on the love for the game and a desire to make basketball, and basketball players, better. Through two decades of research and development, industry education, and perseverance, Noah Basketball's innovations pioneered the market for basketball shot tracking and data analysis tools that exists today. The name Noah was adopted from the story of Noah's Arc in the Bible because the company's original focus was on the arc of the shot and Noah built the perfect arc. The values and hard work of Noah are ideals followed by the employees and board members of Noah today.

Contact Information

Noah Basketball

info@noahbasketball.com

SOURCE Noah Basketball