Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB746.1 million ( US$105.4 million ), compared with RMB889.9 million for the corresponding period in 2019, and RMB788.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income/ (loss) from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB256.3 million ( US$36.2 million ), a 15.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, and a 102.9% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2019



Q1 2020



YoY Change Wealth management 189.5



166.2



(12.3%) Asset management 67.8



93.5



37.9% Lending and other businesses 45.2



(3.4)



N.A. Total income/(loss) from operations 302.5



256.3



(15.3%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB243.0 million ( US$34.3 million ), a 14.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 136.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2020 was ( ), a 14.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 136.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB255.9 million ( US$36.1 million ), a 16.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 119.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas for its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2020 was 321,148, a 16.8% increase from March 31, 2019 , and a 9.3% increase from December 31, 2019 .

as of was 321,148, a 16.8% increase from , and a 9.3% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] during the first quarter of 2020 was 4,075, a 49.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2019, and a 9.7% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019, as we are in the transition of offering more online mutual fund products to our clients. However, counting in mutual funds clients, the number of clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2020 were 16,831, a 107.4% increase from the first quarter of 2019, and a 4.0% increase from the fourth quarter.

during the first quarter of 2020 was 4,075, a 49.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2019, and a 9.7% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019, as we are in the transition of offering more online mutual fund products to our clients. However, counting in mutual funds clients, the number of clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2020 were 16,831, a 107.4% increase from the first quarter of 2019, and a 4.0% increase from the fourth quarter. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the first quarter of 2020 was RMB23.2 billion ( US$3.3 billion ), a 17.3% decrease from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the fact that the Company is adjusting its product strategy and thus no longer offers single-counterparty private debt products to clients since the third quarter of 2019. The aggregate value increased by 76.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the significant growth of public securities products offered by the Company.

Product type Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 22.1

78.8%

0.2

0.8% Private equity products 1.3

4.8%

2.9

12.6% Public securities products 3.2

11.4%

19.1

82.4% Other products 1.4

5.0%

1.0

4.2% All products 28.0

100.0%

23.2

100.0%

C overage network in mainland China included 292 service centers covering 78 cities as of March 31, 2020 , compared with 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of March 31, 2019 and 292 service centers covering 82 cities as of December 31, 2019 . The decrease in the number of service centers and cities is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses.

in mainland included 292 service centers covering 78 cities as of , compared with 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of and 292 service centers covering 82 cities as of . The decrease in the number of service centers and cities is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses. Number of relationship managers was 1,209 as of March 31, 2020 , a 19.2% decrease from March 31, 2019 , and a 6.1% decrease from December 31, 2019 , primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 1.0%, compared with 4.1% as of December 31, 2019 .

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, the United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of March 31, 2020 were RMB161.7 billion ( US$22.8 billion ), a 5.0% decrease from December 31, 2019 and a 5.5% decrease from March 31, 2019 , primarily due to the voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products.

Investment type As of

December 31,

2019



Growth

Distribution/

Redemption

As of

March 31,

2020

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 104.9

61.6%

0.9

0.1

105.7

65.4% Credit 29.6

17.4%

-

9.7

19.9

12.3% Real estate 17.6

10.3%

0.7

0.1

18.2

11.3% Public securities[3] 9.3

5.5%

0.8

0.9

9.2

5.7% Multi-strategies 8.8

5.2%

0.5

0.6

8.7

5.3% All Investments 170.2

100.0%

2.9

11.4

161.7

100.0%

Lending and Other Businesses

The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the first quarter of 2020 was RMB0.1 billion, compared with RMB2.5 billion for the corresponding period of 2019, due to the slowed down notarization process during the outbreak of COVID-19, and our voluntary reduction of loan origination. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "In the first quarter of 2020, our transformation to distributing more standardized products showed initial success. Driven by the continuous and strong momentum of public securities products that we offer, our transaction volume grew 76.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019. It is worth noting that standardized products accounted for 82.4% of the total volume, whereas credit products were 78.8% of the total volume in the same period last year. I want to attribute this success to our clients who continue to stand by us and our employees who have been showing great resilience during this difficult time facing an unprecedented global epidemic. As encouraged as we are by the strong start of the year, we remain cautious about the fact that some of Noah's overseas businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the travel restrictions caused by it. We have been actively preparing for the upcoming quarters of this year while increasing the investment and development of our IT infrastructure to further improve our online service experience and product offering. "

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB746.1 million (US$105.4 million), a 16.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily driven by the decreased one-time commissions and other service fees, partially offset by the increase in recurring service fees and performance-based income.

Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB210.7 million (US$29.8 million), a 34.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in transaction value as well as change in product mix resulting lower commission rate of financial products that we distributed. However, it increased 33.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increased transaction volume in public securities products.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB289.2 million (US$40.8 million), a 12.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB1.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to more performance-based income realized from public securities.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB37.6 million (US$5.3 million), compared with RMB43.3 million in the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to less value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB160.4 million (US$22.7 million), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in assets under management.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB4.6 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB3.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to more performance-based income realized from public securities.

Lending and Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB28.1 million (US$4.0 million), a 71.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced loan origination since the second half year of 2019.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB489.9 million (US$69.2 million), a 16.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB364.8 million (US$51.5 million), selling expenses of RMB44.5 million (US$6.3 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB63.7 million (US$9.0 million), provision of credit losses of RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) and other operating expenses of RMB32.6 million (US$4.6 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB386.4 million ( US$54.6 million ), a 10.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to various cost control measurements that we took in the first quarter of 2020, including a decrease in compensation and benefits and selling expenses partially offset by an increase in general administrative expenses.

for the first quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 10.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to various cost control measurements that we took in the first quarter of 2020, including a decrease in compensation and benefits and selling expenses partially offset by an increase in general administrative expenses. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB71.9 million ( US$10.2 million ), a 28.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits, selling expenses and general administrative expenses.

for the first quarter of 2020 were ( ), a 28.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits, selling expenses and general administrative expenses. Operating costs and expenses for lending and other businesses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB31.5 million ( US$4.5 million ), a 40.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits and selling expenses.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 34.3%, compared with 34.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2020 was 30.1%, compared with 30.4% for the corresponding period in 2019.

for the first quarter of 2020 was 30.1%, compared with 30.4% for the corresponding period in 2019. Operating margin for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2020 was 56.5%, compared with 40.4% for the corresponding period in 2019.

for the first quarter of 2020 was 56.5%, compared with 40.4% for the corresponding period in 2019. Loss from operation for the lending and other businesses for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.5 million ( US$0.5 million ), compared with an operating income of RMB45.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Investment Income

Investment income for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB17.6 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB25.7 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily related to the fluctuation of fair value of equity securities.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB68.3 million (US$9.6 million), a 14.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB243.7 million (US$34.4 million), a 15.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 32.7%, up from 32.3% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB243.0 million (US$34.3 million), a 14.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 136.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was 32.6%, up from 32.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.94 (US$0.56) and RMB3.92 (US$0.55), respectively, compared with RMB4.70 and RMB4.57 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB255.9 million (US$36.1 million), a 16.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, but a 119.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was 34.3%, up from 34.2% for the corresponding period in 2019.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB4.13 (US$0.58), down from RMB4.90 for the corresponding period in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had RMB4,045.8 million (US$571.4 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,387.3 million as of December 31, 2019 and RMB2,869.6 million as of March 31, 2019.

Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2020 was RMB123.1 million (US$17.4 million), primarily due to the payment of other current liabilities in relation to our trust service and partially offset by cash inflow generated from operating profit.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2020 was RMB133.4 million (US$18.8 million), primarily due to the purchase of held-to-maturity investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB95.4 million (US$13.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the capital divestment of non-controlling interest of one consolidated fund.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

2020 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 will be in the range of RMB800 million to RMB900 million. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first quarter of 2020, Noah distributed RMB23.2 billion (US$3.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB161.7 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of March 31, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,209 relationship managers across 292 service centers in 78 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 321,148 registered clients as of March 31, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2020

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,387,345

4,045,796

571,376



Restricted cash 6,589

6,583

930



Short-term investments 671,259

97,863

13,821



Accounts receivable, net 219,566

297,493

42,014



Loans receivable, net 654,060

620,905

87,689



Amounts due from related parties 548,704

757,278

106,948



Other current assets 243,701

196,857

27,802



Total current assets 6,731,224

6,022,775

850,580

Long-term investments, net 881,091

837,449

118,270

Investment in affiliates 1,272,261

1,325,649

187,217

Property and equipment, net 296,320

271,574

38,354

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 352,186

337,405

47,651

Deferred tax assets 167,430

167,254

23,621

Other non-current assets 102,092

126,369

17,844 Total Assets 9,802,604

9,088,475

1,283,537











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 555,719

644,420

91,009



Income tax payable 126,743

101,630

14,353



Deferred revenues 100,693

141,228

19,945



Other current liabilities 721,898

369,847

52,232



Total current liabilities 1,505,053

1,257,125

177,539

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 362,757

344,078

48,593

Deferred tax liabilities 56,401

56,804

8,022

Other non-current liabilities 3,433

2,787

394

Total Liabilities 1,927,644

1,660,794

234,548

Equity 7,874,960

7,427,681

1,048,989 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,802,604

9,088,475

1,283,537

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2019

2020

2020



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 216,643

207,185

29,260

(4.4%) Recurring service fees 132,476

148,457

20,966

12.1% Performance-based income 1,094

14,618

2,064

1,236.2% Other service fees 145,377

66,608

9,407

(54.2%) Total revenues from others 495,590

436,868

61,697

(11.8%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 107,908

4,749

671

(95.6%) Recurring service fees 288,156

303,450

42,855

5.3% Performance-based income 3,758

5,175

731

37.7% Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 399,822

313,374

44,257

(21.6%) Total revenues 895,412

750,242

105,954

(16.2%) Less: VAT related surcharges (5,528)

(4,125)

(583)

(25.4%) Net revenues 889,884

746,117

105,371

(16.2%) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager













compensation (167,268)

(170,052)

(24,016)

1.7% Others (237,037)

(194,787)

(27,509)

(17.8%) Total compensation and benefits (404,305)

(364,839)

(51,525)

(9.8%) Selling expenses (90,456)

(44,540)

(6,290)

(50.8%) General and administrative













expenses (59,001)

(63,685)

(8,994)

7.9% Provision for credit losses 451

(2,809)

(397)

N.A. Other operating expenses (50,828)

(32,617)

(4,606)

(35.8%) Government subsidies 16,780

18,635

2,632

11.1% Total operating costs and

expenses (587,359)

(489,855)

(69,180)

(16.6%) Income from operations 302,525

256,262

36,191

(15.3%) Other income:













Interest income 23,123

22,170

3,131

(4.1%) Interest expenses (430)

-

-

N.A. Investment income 25,663

17,566

2,481

(31.6%) Other (expense) income (1,928)

858

121

N.A. Total other income 46,428

40,594

5,733

(12.6%) Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 348,953

296,856

41,924

(14.9%) Income tax expense (79,492)

(68,276)

(9,642)

(14.1%) Income from equity in affiliates 18,123

15,076

2,129

(16.8%) Net income 287,584

243,656

34,411

(15.3%) Less: net income attributable to

non-controlling interests 3,007

631

89

(79.0%) Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 284,577

243,025

34,322

(14.6%)















Income per ADS, basic 4.7

3.94

0.56

(16.2%) Income per ADS, diluted 4.57

3.92

0.55

(14.2%)















Margin analysis:













Operating margin 34.0%

34.3%

34.3%



Net margin 32.3%

32.7%

32.7%



















Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 60,570,704

61,619,852

61,619,852



Diluted 62,355,964

61,991,117

61,991,117



ADS equivalent outstanding at end

of period















61,180,845

61,635,280

61,635,280



















































[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs.















Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2019

2020

2020





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 287,584

243,656

34,411

(15.3%) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (30,858)

37,319

5,270

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 74

(4)

(1)

N.A. Comprehensive income 256,800

280,971

39,680

9.4% Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests 3,217

626

88

(80.5%) Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders 253,583

280,345

39,592

10.6%

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





March 31,

2019

March 31,

2020

Change











Number of registered clients 274,893

321,148

16.8% Number of relationship managers 1,496

1,209

(19.2%) Number of cities under coverage in mainland

China 83

78

(6.0%)





























































Three months ended





March 31,

2019

March 31,

2020

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients[4] 8,117

4,075

(49.8%) Transaction value:









Credit products 22,101

183

(99.2%) Private equity products 1,333

2,931

119.9% Public securities products 3,205

19,111

496.3% Other products 1,401

969

(30.8%) Total transaction value 28,040

23,194

(17.3%)

[4] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products

distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online

mutual fund platform.

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2020



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending

and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 206,944

241

-

207,185 Recurring service fees 147,763

694

-

148,457 Performance-based income 14,618

-

-

14,618 Other service fees 37,819

134

28,655

66,608 Total revenues from others 407,144

1,069

28,655

436,868 Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 4,749

-

-

4,749 Recurring service fees 142,860

160,590

-

303,450 Performance-based income 556

4,619

-

5,175 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 148,165

165,209

-

313,374 Total revenues 555,309

166,278

28,655

750,242 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,670)

(868)

(587)

(4,125) Net revenues 552,639

165,410

28,068

746,117 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager compensation (170,052)

-

-

(170,052) Other compensations (118,227)

(61,313)

(15,247)

(194,787) Total compensation and benefits (288,279)

(61,313)

(15,247)

(364,839) Selling expenses (36,555)

(7,314)

(671)

(44,540) General and administrative expenses (47,582)

(10,730)

(5,373)

(63,685) Provision for credit losses -

-

(2,809)

(2,809) Other operating expenses (23,602)

(1,546)

(7,469)

(32,617) Government subsidies 9,607

8,981

47

18,635 Total operating costs and expenses (386,411)

(71,922)

(31,522)

(489,855) Income (loss) from operations 166,228

93,488

(3,454)

256,262

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2019





Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Lending

and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 216,180

463

-

216,643 Recurring service fees 131,618

858

-

132,476 Performance-based income 1,094

-

-

1,094 Other service fees 43,445

1,166

100,766

145,377 Total revenues from others 392,337

2,487

100,766

495,590 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 107,908

-

-

107,908 Recurring service fees 125,751

162,405

-

288,156 Performance-based income 97

3,661

-

3,758 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 233,756

166,066

-

399,822 Total revenues 626,093

168,553

100,766

895,412 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,730)

(628)

(2,170)

(5,528) Net revenues 623,363

167,925

98,596

889,884 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (167,125)

-

(143)

(167,268) Other compensations (146,458)

(65,212)

(25,367)

(237,037) Total compensation and benefits (313,583)

(65,212)

(25,510)

(404,305) Selling expenses (83,114)

(3,903)

(3,439)

(90,456) General and administrative

expenses (37,336)

(15,261)

(6,404)

(59,001) Provision for credit losses -

-

451

451 Other operating expenses (15,086)

(17,266)

(18,476)

(50,828) Government subsidies 15,218

1,562

-

16,780 Total operating costs and expenses (433,901)

(100,080)

(53,378)

(587,359) Income from operations 189,462

67,845

45,218

302,525

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information for Segment (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2020

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending

and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 368,817

145,086

28,655

542,558 Hong Kong 140,765

16,567

-

157,332 Others 45,727

4,625

-

50,352 Total revenues 555,309

166,278

28,655

750,242



Three months ended March 31, 2019

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending

and Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 401,523

145,608

100,766

647,897 Hong Kong 180,596

20,943

-

201,539 Others 43,974

2,002

-

45,976 Total revenues 626,093

168,553

100,766

895,412

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [5]



Three months ended







March 31,

March 31,

Change



2019

2020







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 284,577

243,025

(14.6%)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 29,616

18,291

(38.2%)

Less: gains from fair value changes of equity securities

(unrealized) 8,742

6,083

(30.4%)

Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized) 4,885

-

N.A.

Less: Tax effect of adjustments 5,714

(652)

N.A.

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 304,622

255,885

(16.0%)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 32.0%

32.6%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 34.2%

34.3%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 4.57

3.92

(14.2%)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 4.90

4.13

(15.7%)















[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the

effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),

adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.

