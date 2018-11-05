Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB839.0 million ( US$122.2 million ), a 22.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2017



Q3 2018



YoY Change Wealth management 488.9



576.9



18.0% Asset management 164.6



198.5



20.7% Other financial services 30.9



63.6



105.8% Total net revenues 684.4



839.0



22.6%

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB271.1 million ( US$39.5 million ), a 69.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2017



Q3 2018



YoY Change Wealth management 106.8



169.2



58.4% Asset management 77.5



101.7



31.2% Other financial services (24.0)



0.2



100.8% Total income from operations 160.3



271.1



69.1%

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB207.7 million ( US$30.2 million ), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB293.9 million ( US$42.8 million ), a 40.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

THIRD QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides comprehensive financial services to high net worth clients. Noah primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2018 was 236,906, a 34.6% increase from September 30, 2017 .

as of was 236,906, a 34.6% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] during the third quarter of 2018 was 4,108, a 7.8% decrease from September 30, 2017 .

during the third quarter of 2018 was 4,108, a 7.8% decrease from . Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB28.0 billion ( US$4.1 billion ), an 18.9% increase from the third quarter of 2017.

Product type Three months ended September 30,

2017

2018

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Fixed income 10.8

45.8%

22.8

81.4% Private equity 9.6

40.7%

3.3

11.8% Secondary market equity 3.1

13.2%

1.5

5.4% Other products 0.1

0.3%

0.4

1.4% All products 23.6

100.0%

28.0

100.0%

A verage transaction value per active client [3] for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB6.8 million ( US$1.0 million ), a 29.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 29.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. C overage network included 287 branches and sub-branches covering 83 cities as of September 30, 2018 , up from 222 branches and sub-branches covering 78 cities as of September 30, 2017 .

included 287 branches and sub-branches covering 83 cities as of , up from 222 branches and sub-branches covering 78 cities as of . Number of relationship managers was 1,559 as of September 30, 2018 , a 21.2% increase from September 30, 2017 .

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), is a leading alternative asset manager in China. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2018 were RMB164.1 billion ( US$23.9 billion ), a 1.6% increase from June 30, 2018 and a 14.9% increase from September 30, 2017 .

Investment type As of

June 30,

2018

Asset

Growth

Asset

Expiration/

Redemption

As of

September 30,

2018

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 93.9

58.1%

3.1

0.1

96.9

59.0% Credit 41.3

25.6%

6.6

7.6

40.3

24.6% Real estate 17.6

10.9%

2.4

3.4

16.6

10.1% Secondary market equity[4] 4.3

2.7%

1.2

0.6

4.9

3.0% Other investments 4.4

2.7%

1.0

-

5.4

3.3% All Investments 161.5

100.0%

14.3

11.7

164.1

100.0%

Other Financial Services Business

The Company's other financial services business includes its lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.

Mr. Kenny Lam, Group President of Noah, said, "Despite the volatile macro environment, we have delivered solid operational results for this quarter. A lot of this quarter's results come from efforts from many years prior. We are also very glad to see a much more diversified revenue base. We will continue to invest our resources in building a sustainable growth platform for Noah."

THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB839.0 million (US$122.2 million), a 22.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily driven by increased recurring service fee revenues and other service fees.

Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB229.0 million (US$33.3 million), an 8.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB304.7 million (US$44.4 million), a 45.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB12.2 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB48.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from fixed income products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB31.0 million (US$4.5 million), an increase from RMB19.9 million in the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the growth of the Company's investor education business.

Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB172.0 million (US$25.0 million), a 29.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management as well as higher fee rates earned on assets under management.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million), compared with RMB26.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from secondary market equity funds.

Other Financial Services Business

- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB63.6 million (US$9.3 million), a 105.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the Company's lending services business.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB567.9 million (US$82.7 million), an 8.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB385.1 million (US$56.1 million), selling expenses of RMB81.2 million (US$11.8 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB60.0 million (US$8.7 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.4 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB407.7 million ( US$59.4 million ), a 6.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 6.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB96.8 million ( US$14.1 million ), an 11.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

for the third quarter of 2018 were ( ), an 11.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for the other financial services business for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB63.4 million ( US$9.2 million ), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017 due to the expansion of the operation of the Company's lending services business.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 32.3%, an increase from 23.4% for the corresponding period in 2017.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2018 was 29.3%, compared with 21.9% for the corresponding period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was 29.3%, compared with 21.9% for the corresponding period in 2017. Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2018 was 51.2%, compared with 47.1% for the corresponding period in 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 was 51.2%, compared with 47.1% for the corresponding period in 2017. Income from operations for the other financial services business for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.2 million ( US$0.03 million ), improving from a loss of RMB24.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017.

Investment Income

Investment loss for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB16.8 million (US$2.4 million), compared with investment income of RMB11.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities. See "Discussion of Recently Adopted Accounting Standard and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more details.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB61.8 million (US$9.0 million), a 47.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to higher taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net income for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB205.2 million (US$29.9 million), an 11.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.5%, down from 26.8% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB207.7 million (US$30.2 million), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.8%, down from 26.3% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB3.51 (US$0.51) and RMB3.41 (US$0.50), respectively, up from RMB3.17 and RMB3.03 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2017.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB293.9 million (US$42.8 million), a 40.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was 35.0%, up from 30.6% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB4.81 (US$0.70), up from RMB3.52 for the corresponding period in 2017.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had RMB2,360.1 million (US$343.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB1,987.8 million as of September 30, 2017 and RMB2,094.8 million as of June 30, 2018.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB449.8 million (US$65.5 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB363.6 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to an increase in net income and the collection of loans receivable from factoring business.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2018 was RMB203.6 million (US$29.6 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB247.9 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The cash outflow was primarily due to an increase in investments and in the number of loans originated by the Company's lending services business.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB16.2 million (US$2.4 million) in the third quarter of 2018, compared to net cash outflow of RMB609.8 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The significant cash outflow for the third quarter of 2017 was mainly related to the mezzanine equity decrease associated with redemption of Sequoia's investment in Gopher.

2018 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 will be in the range of RMB1 billion to RMB1.05 billion, an increase of 16.7% to 22.6% compared with the full year 2017. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time: Monday, November 19, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details:

- United States Toll Free +1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-905-945 - International +1-412-317-6061 Conference Title: Noah Holdings Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Participant Elite Entry No: 8551846

Participants will need to dial in 10-15 minutes early, and use this Elite Entry Number in order to join the conference.

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until November 26, 2018 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10126174.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.



DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-01 Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, which requires that equity investments, except for those accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee, be measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recognized in net income.

The accounting standard also includes a transition requirement on presentation that requires the amounts reported in accumulated other comprehensive income for equity securities that exist as of the date of adoption previously classified as available-for-sale to be reclassified to retained earnings.

As a result, upon adoption of this new standard, Noah recorded a cumulative effect adjustment from other comprehensive income to retained earnings of RMB251.6 million (US$38.7 million), net of tax, for the unrealized gains related to equity securities previously classified as available-for-sale securities. This adjustment had no overall impact on shareholders' equity; however, since these net unrealized gains are now included within retained earnings, they will not appear as realized gains on Noah's consolidated income statement when sold.

The future impact to Noah's consolidated income statement from period to period will vary depending upon the level of volatility in the performance of the securities held in Noah's equity portfolio and the overall market. ASU 2016-01 does not affect the treatment of equity investments accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee.

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the first nine months of 2018, Noah distributed RMB84.9 billion (US$12.4 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB164.1 billion (US$23.9 billion) as of September 30, 2018.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,559 relationship managers across 287 branches and sub-branches in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 236,906 registered clients as of September 30, 2018. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018 ended September 30, 2018 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.868 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 28, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2018 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industry; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industry in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered clients who purchase financial products provided or distributed by Noah during that given period, excluding clients in Noah's other financial services segment. [3] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified. [4] The asset expiration/redemption of secondary market equity investments also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 2,094,773

2,360,111

343,639



Short-term investments (including short-term

investments measured at fair value of RMB163,043

thousands and RMB162,153 thousands, as of June 30,

2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively) 224,043

213,153

31,036



Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of

allowance for doubtful accounts of nil as of June 30,

2018 and September 30, 2018 243,098

255,051

37,136



Loans receivable, net 601,952

688,890

100,303



Amounts due from related parties 563,286

625,948

91,140



Loans receivable from factoring business 68,358

23,943

3,486



Other current assets 483,894

455,958

66,389



Total current assets 4,279,404

4,623,054

673,129















Long-term investments (including long-term investments

measured at fair value of RMB771,594 thousands and

RMB860,828 thousands, as of June 30, 2018 and

September 30, 2018, respectively) 806,094

895,328

130,362

Investment in affiliates 1,176,750

1,314,862

191,448

Property and equipment, net 295,786

295,785

43,067

Non-current deferred tax assets 97,296

97,205

14,153

Other non-current assets 77,196

23,093

3,363 Total Assets 6,732,526

7,249,327

1,055,522











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 479,654

565,346

82,316



Income tax payable 18,484

67,170

9,780



Amounts due to related parties 336

1,691

246



Deferred revenues 146,462

172,171

25,069



Loans payable from factoring business 35,003

-

-



Other current liabilities 383,256

420,508

61,227



Total current liabilities 1,063,195

1,226,886

178,638

















Non-current deferred tax liabilities 50,172

51,256

7,463

Convertible notes 330,855

228,121

33,215

Other non-current liabilities 112,485

75,824

11,040

Total Liabilities 1,556,707

1,582,087

230,356

Equity 5,175,819

5,667,240

825,166 Total Liabilities and Equity 6,732,526

7,249,327

1,055,522

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2017

2018

2018



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others[1]:













One-time commissions 87,455

177,863

25,897

103.4% Recurring service fees 145,080

140,293

20,427

(3.3%) Performance-based income 48,759

12,215

1,779

(74.9%) Other service fees 56,201

98,802

14,386

75.8% Total revenues from others 337,495

429,173

62,489

27.2% Revenues from funds

Gopher manages[1]:













One-time commissions 125,598

54,697

7,964

(56.5%) Recurring service fees 199,306

338,300

49,257

69.7% Performance-based

income 26,020

21,411

3,118

(17.7%) Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 350,924

414,408

60,339

18.1% Total revenues 688,419

843,581

122,828

22.5% Less: business taxes and

related surcharges (4,106)

(4,597)

(669)

12.0% Net revenues 684,313

838,984

122,159

22.6% Operating costs and

expenses:













Compensation and

benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (158,310)

(143,831)

(20,942)

(9.1%) Performance fee

compensation -

(5,975)

(870)

N.A. Other compensations (197,871)

(235,294)

(34,259)

18.9% Total compensation and

benefits (356,181)

(385,100)

(56,071)

8.1% Selling expenses (76,967)

(81,224)

(11,826)

5.5% General and administrative

expenses (60,738)

(60,010)

(8,738)

(1.2%) Other operating expenses (35,330)

(51,106)

(7,441)

44.7% Government grants 5,234

9,518

1,386

81.8% Total operating costs and

expenses (523,982)

(567,922)

(82,690)

8.4% Income from operations 160,331

271,062

39,469

69.1% Other income:













Interest income 12,962

14,237

2,073

9.8% Interest expenses (4,728)

1,156

168

(124.5%) Investment income (loss) 11,271

(16,817)

(2,449)

(249.2%) Other expense (290)

(1,836)

(267)

533.1% Total other income

(expense) 19,215

(3,260)

(475)

(117.0%) Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 179,546

267,802

38,994

49.2% Income tax expense (41,845)

(61,804)

(8,999)

47.7% Income (loss) from equity in

affiliates 45,712

(796)

(116)

(101.7%) Net income 183,413

205,202

29,879

11.9% Less: net loss attributable

to non-controlling interests (2,136)

(2,506)

(365)

17.3% Less: net loss attributable

to redeemable non-

controlling interest of

Subsidiary (333)

-

-

(100.0%) Less: effect on retained

earnings caused by

termination of redeemable

non-controlling interest of a

subsidiary 6,201

-

-

(100.0%) Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 179,681

207,708

30,244

15.6% Income per ADS, basic 3.17

3.51

0.51

10.7% Income per ADS, diluted 3.03

3.41

0.50

12.5% Margin analysis:













Operating margin 23.4%

32.3%

32.3%



Net margin 26.8%

24.5%

24.5%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[2]:













Basic 56,594,562

59,172,524

59,172,524



Diluted 60,749,462

61,615,856

61,615,856



ADS equivalent outstanding

at end of period 56,704,721

59,430,433

59,430,433





















[1] Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories - revenues from funds

Gopher manages and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories - third-party revenues and related

party revenues, to provide more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the comparative period

presentation to conform to current period classification. [2] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2017

2018

2018





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 183,413

205,202

29,879

11.9% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (10,362)

50,719

7,385

(589.4%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 4,930

(289)

(42)

(105.9%) Comprehensive income 177,981

255,632

37,222

43.6% Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests (2,089)

(2,634)

(384)

26.1% Less: Loss attributable to redeemable

non-controlling interest of a subsidiary (333)

-

-

(100.0%) Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 180,403

258,266

37,606

43.2%

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





September 30,

2017

September 30,

2018

Change











Number of registered clients 175,979

236,906

34.6% Number of relationship managers 1,286

1,559

21.2% Number of cities under coverage 78

83

6.4%

























Three months ended





September 30,

2017

September 30,

2018

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 4,456

4,108

(7.8%) Transaction value:









Fixed income products 10,785

22,775

111.2% Private equity products 9,578

3,300

(65.5%) Secondary market equity products 3,105

1,490

(52.0%) Other products 79

430

443.1% Total transaction value 23,546

27,995

18.9% Average transaction value per active client 5.28

6.81

29.0%

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2018

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Financial

Services

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 177,305

558

-

177,863 Recurring service fees 131,988

8,305

-

140,293 Performance-based income 12,215

-

-

12,215 Other service fees 31,133

2,671

64,998

98,802 Total revenues from others 352,641

11,534

64,998

429,173 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 52,758

1,939

-

54,697 Recurring service fees 174,083

164,217

-

338,300 Performance-based income -

21,411

-

21,411 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 226,841

187,567

-

414,408 Total revenues 579,482

199,101

64,998

843,581 Less: business taxes and related

surcharges (2,587)

(630)

(1,380)

(4,597) Net revenues 576,895

198,471

63,618

838,984 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager compensation (143,550)

(10)

(271)

(143,831) Performance fee compensation -

(5,975)

-

(5,975) Other compensations (142,420)

(62,725)

(30,149)

(235,294) Total compensation and benefits (285,970)

(68,710)

(30,420)

(385,100) Selling expenses (74,160)

(3,747)

(3,317)

(81,224) General and administrative

expenses (34,092)

(20,046)

(5,872)

(60,010) Other operating expenses (23,010)

(4,258)

(23,838)

(51,106) Government grants 9,518

-

-

9,518 Total operating costs and expenses (407,714)

(96,761)

(63,447)

(567,922) Income from operations 169,181

101,710

171

271,062

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2017

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Financial

Services

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 87,139

316

-

87,455 Recurring service fees 138,571

6,509

-

145,080 Performance-based income 48,349

410

-

48,759 Other service fees 19,991

4,974

31,236

56,201 Total revenues from others 294,050

12,209

31,236

337,495 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 125,517

81

-

125,598 Recurring service fees 72,355

126,951

-

199,306 Performance-based income -

26,020

-

26,020 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 197,872

153,052

-

350,924 Total revenues 491,922

165,261

31,236

688,419 Less: business taxes and related

surcharges (3,059)

(709)

(338)

(4,106) Net revenues 488,863

164,552

30,898

684,313 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (157,561)

-

(749)

(158,310) Other compensations (116,828)

(52,178)

(28,865)

(197,871) Total compensation and benefits (274,389)

(52,178)

(29,614)

(356,181) Selling expenses (69,769)

(3,801)

(3,397)

(76,967) General and administrative

expenses (26,216)

(21,803)

(12,719)

(60,738) Other operating expenses (14,749)

(11,403)

(9,178)

(35,330) Government grants 3,097

2,137

-

5,234 Total operating costs and expenses (382,026)

(87,048)

(54,908)

(523,982) Income (loss) from operations 106,837

77,504

(24,010)

160,331

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [5]

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

Change

2017

2018





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 179,681

207,708

15.6% Adjustment for share-based compensation related to:









Share options 15,105

11,177

(26.0%) Restricted shares 14,396

24,470

70.0% Less: loss from fair value changes of equity securities

(unrealized) -

(20,686)

N.A Add: Gains from sales of equity securities -

29,891

N.A Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah

shareholders* 209,182

293,932

40.5%











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 26.3%

24.8%



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders* 30.6%

35.0%















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 3.03

3.41

12.5% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted* 3.52

4.81

36.6%











* The non-GAAP adjustments do not take into consideration the impact of taxes on such adjustments.

[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities.

Related Links

http://ir.noahgroup.com

