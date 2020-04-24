Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2019 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020.

The annual report can be accessed on Noah's investor relations website at http://ir.noahgroup.com. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the full year 2019, Noah distributed RMB78.5 billion (US$11.3 billion) of financial products. Through its subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), Noah had assets under management of RMB170.2 billion (US$24.4 billion) as of December 31, 2019.

Noah primarily distributed onshore and offshore credit, private equity, public securities and other products for its wealth management business in 2019. Starting from the third quarter of 2019, Noah ceased the offering of single counterparty private credit products, and shifted its distribution mix to include more standardized products such as public securities products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,288 relationship managers across 292 service centers in 82 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Canada, Australia and the United States. In 2019, including mutual funds clients, the total number of clients who transacted with Noah were 35,213. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategies investments denominated in both Renminbi and foreign currencies. As a comprehensive financial services provider, the Company also provides lending and other services to its clients.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

