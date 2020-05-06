Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, May 18, 2020

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 18, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Monday, May 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free +1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963-976 - International +1-412-317-6061 Conference Title Noah Holdings First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Participant Elite Entry Number 6168003

We encourage participants to dial in 10 minutes early to join the conference. A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until May 25, 2020 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10143551.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. From January to December 2019, Noah distributed RMB78.5 billion (US$11.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB170.2 billion (US$24.5 billion) as of December 31, 2019.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,288 relationship managers across 292 service centers in 82 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

