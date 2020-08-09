Noah Holdings Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, August 24, 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 24, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free - Hong Kong Local Toll 800-905-945 +852 301-84992 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title Noah Holdings 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password Noah Holdings Limited

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until August 31, 2020 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10146791.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. During the first quarter of 2020, Noah distributed RMB23.2 billion (US$3.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB161.7 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of March 31, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes fixed income, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,209 relationship managers across 292 service centers in 78 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 321,148 registered clients as of March 31, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

