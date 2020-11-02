Noah Holdings Limited to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that an annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held at Wanda Vista Resort Xishuangbanna, No.99 Yingbin Road, Wanda International Resort, Jinghong, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province, People's Republic of China, on December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (local time). No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

The record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof has been set as the close of business on October 26, 2020.

Holders of record of our ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are also welcome to attend the AGM in person. In order to assist us in our preparation for the AGM, please RSVP by email to [email protected].

Shareholders and ADS holders may obtain a copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, free of charge, from our website at http://ir.noahgroup.com, or by sending an email to [email protected].

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2020, Noah distributed RMB44.6 billion (US$6.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB159.4 billion (US$22.6 billion) as of June 30, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,196 relationship managers in 78 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 332,157 registered clients as of June 30, 2020. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://ir.noahgroup.com/

