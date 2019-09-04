Noah Perlman Joins Gemini as Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, announced today that Noah Perlman has joined as its new Chief Compliance Officer. Perlman will lead Gemini's Compliance Program and be responsible for its Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Market Surveillance, and other similar programs. Perlman will begin with Gemini in October.

Prior to joining Gemini, Perlman served as the Global Head of Financial Crimes at Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, and investment management services. At Morgan Stanley, Perlman led the more than 350-person Financial Crimes Group and had firm-wide, legal and compliance responsibility for the governance, oversight, and execution of the firm's Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Sanctions, Anti-Boycott, Anti-Corruption, and Government and Political Activities programs.

"Gemini's philosophy of asking for permission, not forgiveness, is a first in the crypto industry," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini. "Compliance is one of Gemini's four pillars along with Product, Licensing, and Security. Noah has deep compliance expertise and we are excited for him to continue to build on Gemini's compliance-first tradition."

Perlman joins Gemini during a period of tremendous growth. Over the past 18 months, Gemini has grown to more than 200 employees and built out its senior leadership team, which includes Rob Cornish as Chief Technology Officer, Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto as Managing Director of Operations, Sydney Schaub as General Counsel, and David Damato as Chief Security Officer. Additionally, Gemini recently launched in Australia and opened an office in Chicago to meet growing demand.

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC:

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to build a bridge to the future of money.

