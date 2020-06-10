Nobel Laureate, Top Physicists Join Hebrew University's "Einstein: Visualize The Impossible" Project

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when science has never been more essential for the advancement and improvement of humanity, a team of visionaries has signed on to chart the course of a platform for a broader understanding of Albert Einstein's contributions to mankind.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem plans "Einstein: Visualize the Impossible" as an immersive digital engagement platform, and eventual live exhibition, in celebration of the centennial of Einstein's 1921 Nobel Prize in physics. Einstein was one of the founding fathers of the Hebrew University, which is now the home of his archival documents.

Visitors will browse through the archive digitally to discover the stories behind his greatest breakthroughs and 'converse' with Einstein himself in an interactive original AI video. They will also explore playful interactive digital spaces, where they can manipulate time and space to understand Einstein's groundbreaking theories.

The advisory board, still in formation, includes:

Dr. David Gross , 2004 Nobel Prize winner and Chancellor's Chair Professor of Theoretical Physics, UC Santa Barbara

2004 Nobel Prize winner and Chancellor's Chair Professor of Theoretical Physics, UC Santa Barbara Dr. Margaret Honey , President and CEO, New York Hall of Science

President and CEO, New York Hall of Science Dr. Avi Loeb , Chair, Department of Astronomy, Harvard University

, Chair, Department of Astronomy, Dr. Alan Lightman , Novelist, Physicist, and Professor of Humanities, MIT

, Novelist, Physicist, and Professor of Humanities, Dr. Michael Shara , Curator, Department of Astrophysics, American Museum of Natural History

, Curator, Department of Astrophysics, American Museum of Natural History David Levin , Entrepreneur in Residence, Arizona State University and Chairman, SparkBeyond

, Entrepreneur in Residence, and Chairman, SparkBeyond Ann Druyan , Emmy and Peabody Award-winning American writer, producer, and director specializing in the communication of science

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning American writer, producer, and director specializing in the communication of science Dr. Hanoch Gutfreund , Former President of the Hebrew University and Academic Director, Einstein Center and the Albert Einstein Archives

"This digital platform will bring the theories, ideas and impact of Albert Einstein to audiences across the United States and around the world," said Dr. Gutfreund.

For more information go to www.einstein100.com.

About The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading academic and research institution. Serving 23,000 students from 80 countries, it produces a third of Israel's civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes and a Fields Medal since 2000. The Hebrew University has 302 academic agreements with institutions in 44 countries; 78 competitive research grants from the European Research Council (ERC) since 2007; student exchange agreements with 56 institutions in 24 countries; 90 courses for the study of some 30 languages; 177 postdoctoral researchers from 26 countries; and an annual enrollment of approximately 2,000 students from 80 countries at the Rothberg International School. For more about The Hebrew University, see http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

Contact:

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Adam Dickter

(646) 808-3700

SOURCE American Friends of the Hebrew University

Related Links

http://www.afhu.org

