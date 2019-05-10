Nobel Prize Winner in Literature Mo Yan Speaks at 2019 iQIYI World Conference: Creativity and Technological Development Key to Future of Entertainment

"Whether we're looking at TV dramas or films, literature serves as the foundation for a significant portion of productions. Through producing literature-based content, iQIYI has established itself as a platform that not only preserves culturally significant literature but also a promoter of innovation through its creative adaptations," said Mo Yan during his speech. "Having seen promising creativity and technology applied to the work of iQIYI, I believe that the combination of these two elements will help enrich overall viewing experiences and allow artistic works to be further embedded in our daily lives."

In addition to its continued development of youth- and suspense-themed content, iQIYI also plans to focus its content development on realistic and historic themes. During the conference, iQIYI announced a series of strategic partnerships with DDMC Group, Daylight Entertainment and Liu Bai Entertainment to create a series of online dramas based on Mo Yan's acclaimed book Big Breasts and Wide Hips, novelist Ma Boyong's original story Luoyang and realistic drama Yu Huanshui. Following the surge in interest around Chinese intangible cultural heritage triggered by iQIYI original drama The Story of Yanxi Palace, iQIYI plans to jointly develop more high-quality content with Huanyu Film, reflecting Chinese culture and heritage.

As Mo Yan's most profound and poetic work, Big Breasts and Wide Hips symbolizes fertility, reproduction and motherhood. Spanning over one hundred years, the novel reflects the magnificent Chinese national epic of the 20th century and portrays the kindness, dignity and beauty that humanity has adhered to in the face of extreme suffering. Mo Yan's novel tells the tale of an ordinary family, of a mother who has experienced turbulent times, and her nine children that have different personalities and values through various stages of life in Gaomi County, China.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

