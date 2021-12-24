Nobility the Esports Token Announces Listing with Crypto Exchange Bitrue!

The team behind the Binance Smart Chain Utility Token Nobility ($NBL) are aiming for the top of not only esports but of the world of crypto and esports merged together, with the goal to create an entire eco-system in which all participants, gamers, content creators and viewers alike, are all rewarded for being part of the journey by having the opportunity to earn more for playing the games they love, compete in tournaments with large prize pools, and ultimately contribute to the growth of the Nobility project as a whole.

It's important to note that all holders of at least 200,000 Nobility Tokens receive reflections paid in Binance pegged USD (BUSD), and the more Nobility Tokens ($NBL) one holds, the more they will receive in reflections. This is facilitated through a 7% tax on all transactions that is then redistributed by weight to all qualifying holders, these reflections can be claimed through the Nobility website at any time. Nobility have paid out over $4,000,000 in total, and this number will only increase as they project gains more holders.

This listing on Bitrue is another step in the right direction for Nobility, the fact that it's also fully supportive of the project's tokenomics is another sign that this project is getting the attention it deserves and it's only a matter of time before more exchanges start picking up this token.

