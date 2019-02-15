Nobina and Scania Pioneer Full Length Autonomous Buses in Sweden

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania and Nobina, the largest public transport operator in the Nordic countries, will collaborate to commence trials of autonomous buses on regular routes in the Stockholm area.

"The technology is now sufficiently mature to initiate trials in actual bus operations on public roads, making the project one of the first of its kind in Europe with buses this size," says Karin Rådström, Head of Buses and Coaches, Scania. "The project will provide a wealth of information in the further development of large autonomous buses before a full-scale introduction."

The trials will be conducted in two stages, initially without passengers before welcoming commuters onboard. Safety being a top priority throughout the trials, the buses will have a safety-driver to monitor operations and assist passengers.

"We at Nobina are highly engaged in establishing what we believe will be an important part of future public transport," says Henrik Dagnäs, Managing Director, Nobina Sweden. "These trials will provide a great deal of insight and experience going forward concerning the practical everyday aspects of managing and operating autonomous buses and enabling more people to travel by public transport. The demands on autonomous buses will not differ from those in other operations, including reliability, safety and availability."

The two Scania Citywide LF electric buses will connect the rapidly expanding new residential area Barkarby, approximately 20 kilometres from downtown Stockholm, with a nearby metro station. The buses will be in service along a new dedicated 5-kilometre route with four stops. Initially, approximately one kilometre is planned to be driven autonomously. During the second phase of the trials, it is expected that around 300 passengers will make daily use of this service.

Traffic and control systems for the autonomous buses will be jointly managed by Scania and Nobina.

The development project has already started and the trial period is planned to begin in 2020. Throughout the trials, data will be collected on, for example, average speeds, uptime, on-time performance, deviation response and passenger satisfaction.

Several innovative public transport projects are already under way in Barkarby which has been described as the world's most modern city traffic system. Projects include Europe's first self-driving electric buses in regular scheduled traffic, Bus Rapid Transit infrastructure and vehicles and new digital solutions – all in collaboration between Region Stockholm, Järfälla Municipality and Nobina.

Information about the buses:

Model Scania Citywide LF (low floor) Length 12 m Powertrain Electric Charging technology Depot charging Capacity 80 of passengers, of which 25 seated

About Nobina

Nobina is the largest and most experienced public bus transport service provider in the Nordic region. The company's expertise in prospecting, tendering and active management of public bus transport contracts in combination with long-term delivery quality makes Nobina the industry leader in terms of profitability, development and initiatives that promote a healthier industry.

Every day, Nobina ensures that close to one million people arrive at work, school or other activities by delivering contracted public bus transport services in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

In addition, Nobina offers special public transport services under the brand Samtrans in the Swedish market.

The company has sales exceeding SEK 9 billion (2017/18), more than 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in Solna, Stockholm. For more information, see Nobina's website: www.nobina.com

