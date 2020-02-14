Nobio Antibacterial Breakthrough Technology to Be Featured on Worldwide Business With kathy ireland® This Sunday, Feb 16, 5:30pm EST

KADIMA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobio is pleased to announce that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is schedule to air an exclusive interview with Nobio CEO Yoram Ashery and other prominent figures on Fox Business Network on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5:30pm EST as sponsored content. The televised story will uncover exciting features of Nobio's technology and how it kills bacteria to help prevent deadly infections. Highlights released today are available at this link.

Nobio antibacterial nanoparticle technology is on the cutting edge of antibacterial research. It transforms to antibacterial many common materials, materials used to manufacture medical and dental devices, consumer, household products and more. Infectious diseases are the third deadliest disease group globally and infections associated with medical care are among the top ten causes of deaths in America. In three decades, deaths from drug-resistant bacteria might exceed all cancers combined. Current approaches to prevent persistent bacterial colonization (or "biofilm") are short-term, toxic, can induce bacterial-resistance, and can be ineffective or inapplicable in many settings. Nobio's technology is changing this reality.

"Nobio was founded on the basis of decade-long research at the Hadassah Medical Center and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem," says Ashery. "This nanoparticle technology is fascinating because it transforms ordinary materials and enabling them to kill bacteria, indefinitely."

For more information about Nobio, visit Nobio.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5:30pm EST.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Visit www.wwbki.com for detailed airing schedules or check local listings.

About Nobio

Nobio is a material sciences company that redefines the landscape of antimicrobial products and solutions with its novel nanoparticle technology. First products with this technology received FDA clearance for common dental treatments and will be commercially available this year. Nobio is working with global industry leaders in other areas, transforming their products into antibacterial, indefinitely.

