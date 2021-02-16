Noble Awarded One of Six Special Operations Logistics Contracts with $33B Combined Ceiling

Boston-based Noble Supply & Logistics wins a spot on $33 billion Special Operations Equipment contract awarded by DLA. Tweet this

DLA SOE TLS PROGRAM

The SOE TLS Program provides total logistics support for DLA customers' SOE requirements by offering responsive, high-quality products at fair and reasonable prices to military installations, federal agencies, and other Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard customers worldwide.

Noble's systems, tailor-made to meet DLA's requirements on TLS contracts, include a cloud-based ordering platform, automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics, dynamic inventory management, total asset visibility, 24-hour customer service, and order tracking from placement to delivery.

Noble will compete with the other SOE vendors to provide the highest quality products at the best possible prices. Items sold under the contract include survival gear and equipment kits, tactical equipment, protective eyewear, vision-enhancing equipment, escalation of force equipment, and visit board search and seizure supplies and equipment.

ABOUT NOBLE SUPPLY & LOGISTICS

Noble is a provider of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology solutions for the U.S. military, federal, state, and local governments, operating under multiple DLA TLS prime vendor contracts in the U.S., Europe, and Africa. Noble's global footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability. A distributor of 11,000 manufacturers, Noble stocks over one million items in warehouses throughout the continental United States and abroad. Noble reduces the cost of readiness while responding rapidly to customers' challenges.











