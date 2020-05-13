Noble Corporation plc Provides Update Relating To 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, the Company) today announced that it will provide a live conference call line whereby shareholders can listen to its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will continue to be held at the time, date, and location set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement, being 9:00 a.m., Central Time, on May 21, 2020 at NobleAdvances Training and Collaboration Center, 12550 Reed Rd., Ste. 200, Sugar Land, Texas 77478. In light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will endeavor to ensure that reasonable safety precautions are in place for any attendees. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting may access the conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on May 21, 2020 by dialing 1-800-747-5150, or internationally 1-404-397-1558, using access code: 5013678. The conference call will be available in "listen-only" mode and will not provide shareholders the ability to participate in or vote at the Meeting. Votes may only be cast in person or by proxy at the physical location of the Meeting, and shareholders who listen to the Meeting by the conference call may vote only by submission of a proxy in advance of the Meeting.

We urge shareholders, whether or not planning to attend the Meeting, to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com .

SOURCE Noble Corporation

Related Links

http://www.noblecorp.com

