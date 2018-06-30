Noble Corporation plc Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, the Company) today reported a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of $628 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, on revenues of $258 million. The results included a non-cash charge totaling $793 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, ($507 million, net of tax and noncontrolling interests) relating to the impairment of three rigs and certain capital spares. Excluding the non-cash charge, the Company's net loss attributable to Noble Corporation for the three months ended June 30, 2018 would have been $121 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

During the second quarter, the Company conducted a review of its fleet. The review included an assessment of certain assumptions, including future marketability of each unit in light of its current technical specifications. Following this review, the Company recognized partial impairments on the drillship Noble Bully I and semisubmersible Noble Paul Romano, while the semisubmersible Noble Dave Beard was fully impaired. The Noble Dave Beard has been retired from service, along with the semisubmersible Noble Amos Runner and the standard duty jackup Noble Alan Hay, which were previously fully impaired. Following these three retirements and the divestiture in May of the standard duty jackup Noble David Tinsley, the Company's fleet is now comprised of 24 rigs, including 12 floating and 12 jackup units.

Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated, "Jackup fleet utilization grew to 70 percent in the quarter, well above the cyclical low experienced in the first quarter. We have seen a noticeable increase in jackup demand, particularly among customers in the North Sea and Middle East regions. Following several recent awards, all 10 of our high-specification jackups are now contracted, with no availability before late-2018."

A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release and can also be found at www.noblecorp.com . It provides a reconciliation for net income (loss), income tax and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2018 and 2017 and first quarter 2018.

Contract drilling services revenues improved eight percent in the second quarter of 2018 to $248 million compared to revenues of $229 million in the first quarter of the year. The improvement was due largely to a 17 percent increase in total fleet operating days. The growth in fleet operating days improved total utilization in the second quarter to 54 percent, up from a cyclical low of 47 percent in the preceding quarter.

Contract drilling services costs in the second quarter were $151 million compared to $137 million in the preceding quarter, with the increase due primarily to the growth in fleet operating days and costs associated with rig reactivation projects, specifically the Noble Clyde Boudreaux and Noble Tom Madden. These items were partially offset by lower costs resulting from fleet retirements.

Fleet Overview

Utilization of the Company's floating rigs in the second quarter was 39 percent compared to 37 percent in the preceding quarter of the year. The improvement was due largely to modestly better utilization in the Company's drillship fleet, aided by a full quarter of operations for the Noble Bob Douglas offshore Guyana and partially offset by fewer operating days for the semisubmersible Noble Paul Romano following the completion of a contract in mid-May in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Average daily revenues improved to $268,600 in the second quarter compared to $259,300 in the previous quarter, due largely to increased revenues for the Noble Globetrotter I following the relocation of the rig to Egypt, and a dayrate adjustment on the Noble Bully II. Following the close of the second quarter, the drillship Noble Tom Madden was awarded a contract for work offshore Guyana, which includes two firm wells, plus three optional wells. Reactivation of the rig from its warm stacked status has begun, with the contract expected to commence in October 2018.

Utilization of the Company's jackup fleet improved to 70 percent in the second quarter compared to 56 percent in the preceding quarter of the year. A 23 percent rise in operating days was driven primarily by higher activity for the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Houston Colbert, Noble Tom Prosser and Noble Mick O'Brien. Also, utilization was further aided by the divestiture in May of the Noble David Tinsley. Average daily revenues were $130,300 in the second quarter compared to $153,700 in the preceding quarter. The decline was due in part to a reduction in demobilization revenues on the Noble Sam Hartley and downtime on the Noble Joe Beall, partially offset by the commencement of operations on the Noble Tom Prosser. Since the close of the second quarter, the Company secured a nine-month contract for the Noble Sam Hartley and an 18-month extension for the Noble Sam Turner. The contract and extension cover drilling assignments offshore the UK-sector of the North Sea.

At June 30, 2018, the Company's contract backlog totaled $2.6 billion, including $1.6 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $1.0 billion to the jackup fleet. Approximately 58 percent of the available rig operating days remaining in 2018 were committed to contracts, including 42 percent of the floating fleet and 76 percent of the jackup fleet. The total backlog and estimate of committed days exclude the previously noted contracts and extension that occurred after the close of the second quarter.

Liquidity Position

Noble concluded the second quarter of 2018 with a total liquidity position of $2.2 billion, comprised of cash and equivalents of $411 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $47 million, of which $20 million was devoted to fleet maintenance and $27 million to projects and other expenditures. The projects included further progress on the Noble Clyde Boudreaux reactivation and upgrade program, which was completed in late-July. The rig is now expected to commence an estimated 220-day primary term contract offshore Myanmar by the end of August 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, capital expenditures were $84 million, and the Company's expectation for full-year 2018 total capital expenditures of $150 million is unchanged.

Outlook

In closing, Ms. Robertson noted, "The offshore drilling industry is benefitting from certain dynamics that have traditionally supported an increase in customer spending. These include higher, sustained crude oil prices which lead to increased project sanctioning, geologic success, and greater access to promising basins. With these dynamics in place, expanding contract opportunities should be increasingly evident in our industry."

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at Devonshire House, 1 Mayfair Place, London, W1J 8AJ England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Forward-looking Disclosure Statement

Statements regarding contract backlog, future earnings, costs, expense management, revenue, rig demand, fleet condition, operational or financial performance, shareholder value, contract commitments, dayrates, contract commencements, contract extensions, renewals or renegotiations, letters of intent or award, industry fundamentals, customer relationships and requirements, strategic initiatives, future performance, growth opportunities, the offshore drilling market, market outlook, capital allocation strategies, our financial position, business strategy, taxes and tax rates, liquidity, competitive position, capital expenditures, financial flexibility, debt levels, debt repayment, the outcome of any dispute, litigation, audit or investigation, as well as any other statements that are not historical facts in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These include but are not limited to operating hazards and delays, risks associated with operations outside of the U.S., actions or claims by regulatory authorities, customers and other third parties, legislation and regulations affecting drilling operations, compliance with regulatory requirements, factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, supply and demand of drilling rigs, factors affecting the duration of contracts, the actual amount of downtime, factors that reduce applicable dayrates, violations of anti-corruption laws, hurricanes and other weather conditions, market conditions, the future price of oil and gas and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q's and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated.

Conference Call

Noble also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its second quarter 2018 results on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Daylight Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-877-680-4232, or internationally 1-647-689-5432, using access code: 2865178, or by asking for the Noble Corporation plc conference call. Interested parties may also listen over the Internet through a link posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's Website.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, August 3, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Central Daylight Time, through Monday, September 3, 2018, ending at 11:00 p.m. U.S. Central Daylight Time. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-585-8367 or, for calls from outside of the U.S., 1-416-621-4642, using access code: 2865178. The replay will also be available on the Company's Website following the end of the live call.

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating revenues Contract drilling services $ 247,689 $ 271,532 $ 476,795 $ 626,191 Reimbursables and other 10,680 6,610 16,731 14,927 258,369 278,142 493,526 641,118 Operating costs and expenses Contract drilling services 151,437 162,781 288,286 323,550 Reimbursables 8,297 4,394 12,647 9,540 Depreciation and amortization 129,681 136,594 258,436 272,312 General and administrative 21,717 18,658 43,800 34,538 Loss on impairment 792,843 - 792,843 - 1,103,975 322,427 1,396,012 639,940 Operating income (loss) (845,606) (44,285) (902,486) 1,178 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (74,130) (73,209) (150,145) (146,656) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - - (8,768) - Interest income and other, net 2,865 3,074 4,204 4,691 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (916,871) (114,420) (1,057,195) (140,787) Income tax benefit (provision) 38,839 18,213 35,843 (239,194) Net loss from continuing operations (878,032) (96,207) (1,021,352) (379,981) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (1,486) - (1,486) Net loss (878,032) (97,693) (1,021,352) (381,467) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 249,969 4,343 250,955 (13,577) Net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (628,063) $ (93,350) $ (770,397) $ (395,044) Per share data Basic: Loss from continuing operations $ (2.55) $ (0.37) $ (3.13) $ (1.61) Loss from discontinued operations - (0.01) - (0.01) Net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (2.55) $ (0.38) $ (3.13) $ (1.62) Diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (2.55) $ (0.37) $ (3.13) $ (1.61) Loss from discontinued operations - (0.01) - (0.01) Net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (2.55) $ (0.38) $ (3.13) $ (1.62)

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30 December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 411,492 $ 662,829 Accounts receivable, net 212,229 204,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,532 171,450 Total current assets 697,253 1,038,975 Property and equipment, at cost 10,924,509 12,034,331 Accumulated depreciation (2,403,099) (2,545,091) Property and equipment, net 8,521,410 9,489,240 Other assets 175,024 266,444 Total assets $ 9,393,687 $ 10,794,659 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ - $ 249,843 Accounts payable 93,612 84,032 Accrued payroll and related costs 41,852 54,904 Other current liabilities 201,772 204,245 Total current liabilities 337,236 593,024 Long-term debt 3,842,617 3,795,867 Other liabilities 440,784 455,140 Total liabilities 4,620,637 4,844,031 Commitments and contingencies Equity Total shareholders' equity 4,362,232 5,276,161 Noncontrolling interests 410,818 674,467 Total equity 4,773,050 5,950,628 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,393,687 $ 10,794,659

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,021,352) $ (381,467) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 258,436 272,312 Loss on impairment 792,843 - Deferred income tax provision (51,724) 303,084 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 8,768 - Other long-term asset write-off - 14,419 Changes in components of working capital: Change in taxes receivable 84,486 - Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities (17,563) 45,937 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,894 254,285 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (75,874) (67,608) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 3,755 314 Net cash used in investing activities (72,119) (67,294) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of senior notes 750,000 - Repayments of debt (952,209) (300,000) Debt issuance costs on senior notes and credit facilities (14,802) (42) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (12,694) (5,393) Other financing activities (3,407) (4,301) Net cash used in financing activities (233,112) (309,736) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (251,337) (122,745) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 662,829 725,722 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 411,492 $ 602,977

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (In thousands, except operating statistics) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Contract Contract Contract Drilling Drilling Drilling Services Other Total Services Other Total Services Other Total Operating revenues Contract drilling services $ 247,689 $ - $ 247,689 $ 271,532 $ - $ 271,532 $ 229,106 $ - $ 229,106 Reimbursables and other 10,680 - 10,680 6,610 - 6,610 6,051 - 6,051 $ 258,369 $ - $ 258,369 $ 278,142 $ - $ 278,142 $ 235,157 $ - $ 235,157 Operating costs and expenses Contract drilling services $ 151,437 $ - $ 151,437 $ 162,781 $ - $ 162,781 $ 136,849 $ - $ 136,849 Reimbursables 8,297 - 8,297 4,394 - 4,394 4,350 - 4,350 Depreciation and amortization 124,223 5,458 129,681 130,763 5,831 136,594 123,215 5,540 128,755 General and administrative 21,717 - 21,717 18,658 - 18,658 22,083 - 22,083 Loss on impairment 792,843 - 792,843 - - - - - - $ 1,098,517 $ 5,458 $ 1,103,975 $ 316,596 $ 5,831 $ 322,427 $ 286,497 $ 5,540 $ 292,037 Operating income (loss) $ (840,148) $ (5,458) $ (845,606) $ (38,454) $ (5,831) $ (44,285) $ (51,340) $ (5,540) $ (56,880) Operating statistics Jackups: Average Rig Utilization 70% 93% 56% Operating Days 872 1,183 706 Average Dayrate $ 130,332 $ 121,284 $ 153,662 Semisubmersibles: Average Rig Utilization 8% 17% 17% Operating Days 44 91 90 Average Dayrate $ 126,278 $ 126,106 $ 98,766 Drillships: Average Rig Utilization 63% 52% 52% Operating Days 455 377 375 Average Dayrate $ 282,412 $ 309,313 $ 297,833 Total: Average Rig Utilization 54% 65% 47% Operating Days 1,371 1,651 1,171 Average Dayrate $ 180,689 $ 164,475 $ 195,633

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table presents the computation of basic and diluted net income per share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Numerator: Basic Net loss from continuing operations $ (628,063) $ (91,864) $ (770,397) $ (393,558) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (1,486) - (1,486) Net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (628,063) $ (93,350) $ (770,397) $ (395,044) Diluted Net loss from continuing operations $ (628,063) $ (91,864) $ (770,397) $ (393,558) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (1,486) - (1,486) Net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (628,063) $ (93,350) $ (770,397) $ (395,044) Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 246,740 244,828 246,438 244,527 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 246,740 244,828 246,438 244,527 Loss per share Basic: Loss from Continuing operations $ (2.55) $ (0.37) $ (3.13) $ (1.61) Loss from Discontinued operations - (0.01) - (0.01) Net loss to Noble Corporation plc $ (2.55) $ (0.38) $ (3.13) $ (1.62) Diluted: Loss from Continuing operations $ (2.55) $ (0.37) $ (3.13) $ (1.61) Loss from Discontinued operations - (0.01) - (0.01) Net loss to Noble Corporation plc $ (2.55) $ (0.38) $ (3.13) $ (1.62)

For the quarters and years ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, we experienced net losses from continuing operations, as such, unvested share-based payment awards were excluded from the loss per share calculation, as the awards were anti-dilutive.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Certain non-GAAP performance measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In order to fully assess the financial operating results, management believes that the results of operations, adjusted to exclude the following items, which are included in the Company's press release issued on August 2, 2018, and discussed in the related conference call on August 3, 2018, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company:

(i) In the second quarter of 2018, an impairment of three of our rigs and certain capital spare equipment; (ii) In the first quarter of 2018, a loss on debt extinguishment; and (iii) In the second quarter of 2017, a discrete tax item and the Noble Max Smithwrite-off of receivables.

These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling cost, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Income tax provision Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Income tax benefit (provision) $ 38,839 $ 18,213 $ (2,996) Adjustments Loss on impairment (35,613) - - Loss on debt extinguishment - - (1,841) Total Adjustments (35,613) - (1,841) Adjusted income tax benefit (provision) $ 3,226 $ 18,213 $ (4,837) Reconciliation of net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (628,063) $ (93,350) $ (142,334) Adjustments Loss on impairment, net of tax 757,230 - - Noble Max Smith-write-off of receivables - 14,419 - Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - - 6,927 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (250,348) - - Total Adjustments 506,882 14,419 6,927 Adjusted net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (121,181) $ (78,931) $ (135,407) Reconciliation of diluted EPS attributable to Noble Corporation plc Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31 2018 2017 2018 Unadjusted diluted EPS attributable to Noble Corporation plc $ (2.55) $ (0.38) $ (0.58) Adjustments Loss on impairment, net of tax 2.06 - - Noble Max Smith-write-off of receivables - 0.06 - Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - 0.03 Total Adjustments 2.06 0.06 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.49) $ (0.32) $ (0.55)

SOURCE Noble Corporation

Related Links

http://www.noblecorp.com

