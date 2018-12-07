Noble Energy Partners Acquires Bakken Shale and Eagle Ford Shale Assets

DALLAS, TX, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Noble Energy Partners has purchased working interests and overriding royalty interests in 13 Bakken and 2 Eagle Ford Shale horizontal wells and affiliated pipeline infrastructure.

The thirteen Bakken wells are located in Mountrail County, North Dakota and are operated by EOG Resources. The 13 wells have a combined average daily production of 1,719 BOPD and 2,110 MCFD, across 1280 acres with an average depth of 20,000 feet.

The two Eagle Ford wells are located in Gonzales County, Texas and are operated by Lonestar Operating. The 2 wells have a combined average daily production of 678 BOPD and 250 MCFD with an average depth of 20,000 feet.

Noble Energy Partners believes that over the next decade the return on investment for U.S. oil and natural gas assets will continue to outperform traditional asset classes with additional in house investments made over the next several years.

About Noble Energy Partners:

Noble Energy Partners is a Registered Investment Manager that builds upon a strong core knowledge of, and keen focus on oil & gas pipeline investments. Separate investment teams focus on generating absolute returns in a variety of strategies which include investing in niche sectors in midstream and upstream oil and natural gas pipelines. Noble Energy Partners provides access to the sizable pipeline network of the world's largest consumers of energy. These investments transport, gather and process, distribute and/or store natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined petroleum products including biodiesel and ethanol.

