Noble House announces completion of $21 Million renovation at Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa.

"This is a major transformation of this exceptional resort," said Don Dennis, president of operations for Noble House Hotels and Resorts. "With its extraordinary ocean-front location, beautiful grounds, and host of luxury amenities for both business and leisure travellers, we are very excited about the repositioning of this landmark resort hotel."

The renovation was managed by JLL's Project and Development Services group on behalf of property owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB).

Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa's comprehensive renovation encompasses all guestrooms, the hotel's expansive conference center, the executive board rooms, and all common areas and lobbies. In addition to new paint, flooring, lighting, finishes, wall treatments and upgraded technology, new custom furniture has been installed throughout the resort.

"We are always looking to identify and implement ways to improve the experience of our guests," said David Danieli, senior vice president asset management for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "This property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of the country and, with these improvements, we have created the premier resort in the area for locals and guests from around the world to enjoy."

About Noble House

Noble House creates and manages quality projects with proven business methods, strategic insight and innovation. Many of our acquisitions undergo limited to extensive renovations to enhance and restore distinctive qualities. Acquiring two to four properties per year, the company is committed to a philosophy of controlled growth. Noble House properties are not one-size-fits-all hotels. Each property is meticulously designed to stand on its own merits. The unifying thread that connects each and every hotel is not the architecture or the amenities, but lies within the people – and the local culture – that make up Noble House Hotels & Resorts. Although each resort's physical aspects are captivating, the guest experience would not be complete without our passionate front-line personnel, who are guided and inspired by the talent and expertise of the Noble House corporate team.

About Pebblebrook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

Our mission is to deliver long-term industry-leading total returns to our shareholders, including a reliable stream of income, through opportunistic investment in high-quality lodging properties, utilizing a conservative capital structure. We aim to achieve this mission through investing based on extensive research; focusing on properties with operational and redevelopment opportunities; and staffing for intensive asset management and operational involvement. We have elected and are qualified to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and operate as an internally managed and administered REIT. As a REIT, we hold interests in real estate assets and strive to reduce our federal taxable income by distributing a significant portion of our federal taxable income in the form of taxable dividends to our shareholders. The Company currently pays a quarterly dividend to its common shareholders.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

