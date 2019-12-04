Noble.AI Hosts NobleTalks, a Series of Sessions to Discuss the Potential and Emerging Impacts of AI on Scientific Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI , whose artificial intelligence (AI) software enables scientists, researchers and engineers to innovate and make discoveries faster utilizing physics-based AI, hosts NobleTalks, a series of quarterly discussions to explore the impact of AI on scientific discoveries with the top minds in science, research and academia.

The Q4 session, NobleTalks: Applications of Science-Based AI in Geophysics will take place during this year's centennial AGU Fall Meeting, the largest international Earth and space science gathering. More details about the event can be found below.

WHAT: Noble will be hosting NobleTalks:Applications of Science-Based AI in Geophysics at the company's new headquarters in San Francisco's Financial District. This session will ignite a discussion about the use and application of science-based AI in Geophysics. Noble will provide all attendees with drinks and hors d'oeuvres throughout the evening.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. PT

WHO: The session will feature a panel of experts across AI and Geophysics including:

Moderator : Dr. Matthew C. Levy

: Dr. Levy is founder and CEO of Noble.AI and holds two patents pending covering physics-inspired approaches to AI. Dr. Levy was the first American physicist Newton Fellow in the Royal Society of the United Kingdom .

. Panelists:

Prof. Tarje Nissen-Meyer



Tarje is a geophysicist and currently teaches at the University of Oxford . His research primarily focuses on deciphering Earth's interior from sedimentary basins to the core by means of seismic waves.

. His research primarily focuses on deciphering Earth's interior from sedimentary basins to the core by means of seismic waves.

Prof. Anya M. Reading



Anya serves as a professor of geophysics at the University of Tasmania where she oversees the university's Computational Geophysics and Earth Informatics research group.

where she oversees the university's Computational Geophysics and Earth Informatics research group.

Prof. Malcolm Sambridge



Malcolm is a professor at the Australian National University in the School of Earth Sciences. His research focuses on geophysical inverse problems across the Earth Sciences and in particular seismology.

WHERE: NobleTalks:Applications of Science-Based AI in Geophysics will be hosted at the Noble headquarters located in San Francisco's Financial District. If you're joining us after the AGU Fall Meeting or from the San Francisco metro area, please use the following Lyft code for discounted rides to and from the Moscone Center: NOBLETALKS19.

Noble.AI

8 California St, Suite 400

San Francisco, CA 94111

If you aren't able to join us at Noble's HQ on December 11, we encourage everyone to tune in online and join the discussion, we'll be tweeting throughout the event from @NobleAIofficial , using hashtag #NobleTalks, we hope you follow along.

If you're interested in attending or have any questions, please email noble.ai@matternow.com or RSVP here .

SOURCE Noble.AI