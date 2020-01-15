Noble.AI Signals Strong Growth Through Creation of Commercial Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI , whose artificial intelligence (AI) software enables scientists, researchers, and engineers to innovate and make discoveries faster, today announced the creation of a Commercial Advisory Board staffed with experts in research and development (R&D), industry, and finance.

Noble's Commercial Advisory Board has added C. Scott Gibson , Keith Larson , and Wally Rhines . Their decades-long expertise provides the company with greater insight into the needs of its customers and strategic market segments.

"We're driven by the mission to increase the pace of progress for all of humankind by making scientific discovery faster through AI," said Dr. Matthew C. Levy, founder and CEO of Noble.AI. "That's why I am delighted to announce the creation of our Commercial Advisory Board, with C. Scott Gibson, Keith Larson, and Wally Rhines at the helm. With their strong leadership and strategic experience, we position ourselves to deliver on that mission even more effectively in the months and years to come."

Background on Commercial Advisory Board members is below.

C. Scott Gibson has been in the high tech industry for 43 years. As an Intel Division general manager, co-founder and co-CEO of a successful startup, Sequent Computer Systems, which went public in 1987 and grew to $800 million in annual sales, Scott has more than 20 years of experience as a public company director. Scott holds a BSEE in electromagnetics and an MBA with an emphasis in marketing and finance, both from the University of Illinois.

Today, Scott is on the public boards of Pixelworks, is vice-chair of the board at Northwest Natural Holding Company, and recently retired from the Qorvo board, after more than two decades of service on the TriQuint Semiconductor board, which became Qorvo in 2015. Scott joined TriQuint's board when it was a startup company, and helped it grow to $1 billion in sales, from his board position vantage point, and then was selected to move to the Qorvo board where he served for five years. Scott has extensive M&A, sales and marketing, international, and finance experience, as well as audit, compensation, and nominating and governance committee experience on his public boards.

Mr. Gibson added, "I am thrilled to be contributing deeply to Noble.AI's growth and progress, and am truly struck by the incredible team there--from Matthew's compelling vision to the company's proven products and competitive differentiation, which is to focus on science-oriented R&D and applications. I am gratified that Noble.AI customers have a similar view -- as the culture of Noble.AI is one that loves to delight its customers."

Until his retirement, Keith Larson was most recently vice president and senior managing director of Intel Capital, the strategic investment and M&A group of Intel Corporation. In addition to serving on the board of directors of Northwest Pipe Company, North America's leading manufacturer of engineered steel pressure pipe used in water transmission projects, he also currently serves on the board of directors of Reno Sub-Systems, a technology leader in advanced RF sub-system technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

He is an advisor to Groq, Inc., a venture-backed developer of high-performance computing solutions using hardware and software targeting machine learning applications. Keith is a former chairman and board member of the Oregon Investment Council (OIC) and was appointed by multiple Oregon governors and confirmed by the Oregon state senate. The OIC is responsible for managing over $80 billion of state funds, including the funds of the Public Employees' Retirement System (PERS).

Keith served on the University of Portland Board of Regents and the national board of directors of TechAmerica, a prominent industry association representing 1,200 technology companies. Additionally, he served on the boards of both Protocol Systems, Inc., an innovator in portable vital signs monitoring equipment acquired by WelchAllyn, and Sports Incorporated, a footwear and apparel company acquired by Adidas. Keith is a CPA (inactive) and graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

Mr. Larson commented, "I am very excited to become an advisor to the world-class talent at Noble.AI as the team accelerates the adoption of science-grounded AI and ML, which will revolutionize many technical applications."

Walden C. (Wally) Rhines is CEO emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens business, and a consultant to high-technology companies. During his 25-year tenure as chairman and CEO of Mentor, revenue nearly quadrupled, and the market value of the company increased 10x. Rhines was previously employed by Texas Instruments, where he was executive vice president in charge of the semiconductor business.

He has served on corporate boards, including Cirrus Logic, TriQuint Semiconductor, Qorvo, and Global Logic, as well as private boards, including the Semiconductor Research Corporation, Electronic System Design Alliance, and First Growth Children and Family Charities. He is a Lifetime Fellow of the IEEE.

Dr. Rhines holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science and Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from Stanford University, a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University, and honorary Doctor of Technology degrees from the University of Florida and Nottingham Trent University.

Dr. Rhines commented, "I was deeply involved in AI applications thirty years ago, but the benefits and opportunities were not great enough to take off back then. The Noble.AI approach to science-based AI opens the door to amazing benefits that will have a large impact, especially on early adopters."

Noble.AI provides customers with AI software that makes creating some of the most critical materials, medicines, and discoveries on Earth faster and smarter than they thought possible. Our tools accelerate the process of innovation and help bring products to market faster, while dramatically improving the efficiency of enterprise R&D. Learn more at http://www.noble.ai or schedule a live demo of the Noble Platform here .

