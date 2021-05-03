Noblis Acquires McKean Defense and Its Affiliates

RESTON, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has acquired McKean Defense and its affiliates, Mikros Systems and Cabrillo Technologies, for an undisclosed amount. Recognized as a market leader in U.S. Navy surface ship readiness, modernization, sustainment and integration, McKean Defense is an employee-owned life-cycle management, engineering, enterprise transformation and program management business that supports Warfighters and helps clients reach new levels of mission support and transformation.

With this step, McKean Defense is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Noblis. The name of the new subsidiary will be the subject of a future announcement. Glenn Hickok, U.S. Navy veteran, seasoned industry executive and current vice president of Noblis' Defense Mission Area, has been named president of the subsidiary and will also retain his current role. Joseph Carlini, McKean's chief executive officer, has stepped down from his role and will serve as a strategic advisor through the integration process. The subsidiary will be governed by Amr ElSawy, Noblis' president and chief executive officer, and the company's board of trustees.

"As mission-driven companies, Noblis and McKean Defense have a common purpose to enrich lives and make our nation safer with a shared passion for excellence and innovation," said ElSawy. "We are excited to welcome McKean employees to the Noblis family and look forward to combining forces to bring new and complementary solutions to address our clients' growing needs."

"McKean is an employee-owned company," said Carlini. "As such, it was important for us to join an organization with a strong, ethical foundation, similar values and a singular focus on helping to advance national security priorities. We found that in Noblis, and I'm confident that together, our teams and service to our clients will thrive."

"I'm already impressed by the McKean team. They have deep client relationships and extensive mission knowledge—particularly in the naval operations arena," said Hickok. "Together, our team can remain agile while adding scale, capabilities and contract vehicles to expand our impacts in the Defense Mission Area and lean further forward in addressing our clients' changing needs."

Wolf Den Associates and Baird served as exclusive financial advisors for Noblis and McKean respectively on this transaction.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

About McKean Defense

McKean Defense is an employee-owned life cycle management, engineering, enterprise transformation and total ship integration business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, implement cyber and advanced information technology systems and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense employees help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations. McKean consists of McKean Technical Services, Cabrillo Technologies and Mikros Systems.

