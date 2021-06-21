Noblis Named A Washington Post "Top Workplace" For The Eighth Consecutive Year

Noblis has been named a top employer on The Washington Post's list of 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area Tweet this

"We are excited and honored to be named on the Top Workplace list again, in particular because we know this achievement is based solely on feedback from our employees," said Debbie Drake , vice president and chief people officer, Noblis. "While we continuously seek to improve, this feedback from our employees indicates that we are also aligning to the shifting needs of our employees."

Earlier this year, Noblis was recognized for the tenth time by Ethisphere as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies. Other recognitions include being named a Top Workplace on the national list and receiving numerous awards from Comparably, including the #1 Place to Work in Washington D.C. and one of the Top 50 large companies across North America with the "Best Engineering Teams," "Happiest Employees," "Best Work-Life Balance" and the "Top 100 highest-rated CEOs." Comparably ratings are based on employee feedback and compared to thousands of other companies. Individuals interested in joining the Noblis team may visit the company's career site, careers.noblis.org , for current opportunities and to learn more about our company culture.

