Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Now Open

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars", "Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") has resumed operations at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas today, July 2. This follows the successful reopenings of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, The LINQ Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel, as well as the gaming floor and other amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

Nobu Hotel, the boutique hotel within the larger Caesars Palace destination resort, offers luxurious guest rooms and suites including the extravagant rooftop Nobu Villa, one of the world's largest Nobu restaurants, and access to its exclusive fitness center. The Company intends to comply with all reopening and operating directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and public health authorities. To book a hotel reservation, visit caesars.com/nobu-caesars-palace.

"On the heels of successfully reopening Caesars Palace and Nobu Restaurant & Lounge several weeks ago, we are pleased to welcome guests back to Nobu Hotel as well," said Gary Selesner, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. "As customer interest in visiting Las Vegas continues to increase, we remain committed to creating memorable experiences for guests at our premier boutique hotel with enhanced health and safety protocols."

Additionally, guests can now order food to go through Ivy – Caesars Entertainment's 24-hour virtual concierge service – from various world-renowned restaurants at Caesars Palace, including Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Mesa Grill, Old Homestead Steakhouse and Beijing Noodle No. 9. Guests scan a QR code or text "FOOD" to 833-228-0944 to view restaurant menus, place an order and pay. When their food is ready for pick-up, guests will receive an alert on their mobile device.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace is part of the Nobu Hotels collection. Nobu Hotels was founded after extending the Nobu Restaurant brand into a global lifestyle hospitality brand synonymous with instinctive design, fine ingredients, great social interaction and experiences: each hotel different, but fused with powerful energy and a passion for service. Nobu Hotels currently operates 11 hotels globally, with seven more hotels opening soon including Warsaw in August and London Portman Square later this year.

As previously announced, the Company has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace will also follow the Company's previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company's existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and has created an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be required to wear them while inside Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Nobu Hospitality

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant, and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence, and Readers' Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas followed by Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila in 2014. Since then the brand has opened properties in Miami Beach in 2016, Malibu, London Shoreditch, Ibiza Bay and Palo Alto in 2017 and Marbella 2018. In 2019, Los Cabos and Barcelona opened, and in 2020 the opening of Chicago, Warsaw, Riyadh, and London Portman Square are expected. Nobu Hotels are in future development for Toronto, São Paulo, Atlanta, and Tel Aviv. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid development pipeline. www.nobuhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram @NobuHotels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of words such as "plan," "will," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, the actual performance and results of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance, the outcomes of contingencies, future financial results of the Company, and uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the impact of the Company's responses to it; and other factors described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

