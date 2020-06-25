Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to Reopen July 2

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars", "Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") today announced plans to resume operations at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, following the successful reopenings of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, and Paris Las Vegas. The LINQ Hotel + Experience also successfully reopened its gaming floor and other amenities recently. Nobu Hotel, the boutique hotel within the larger Caesars Palace destination resort, will be offering luxurious guest rooms and suites including the extravagant rooftop Nobu Villa, one of the world's largest Nobu restaurants – which reopened June 5 – and access to its exclusive fitness center.

"With the successful reopening of Caesars Palace and increased customer demand for visits to Las Vegas, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the world's first celebrity chef-branded hotel venture, on July 2," said Gary Selesner, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. "Since welcoming its first guests in 2013, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace has offered guests a Zen retreat at the center of the Strip and continues to lead the way as a premier boutique hotel, now with enhanced health and safety protocols."

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace is part of the Nobu Hotels collection. Nobu Hotels was founded after extending the Nobu Restaurant brand into a global lifestyle hospitality brand synonymous with instinctive design, fine ingredients, great social interaction and experiences: each hotel different, but fused with powerful energy and a passion for service. Nobu Hotels currently operates 10 hotels globally, with eight more hotels opening soon including Nobu Hotel Chicago, which is set to launch on July 1, followed by Warsaw in August and London Portman Square later this year.

"We are pleased to be reopening Nobu Hotel in Las Vegas with our long-standing partner, Caesars Entertainment," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace has acted as a catalyst for our growth plans of Nobu Hotels, and we look forward to a long-lasting future together."

A masterful collaboration between Caesars Palace, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Nobu Hotel primary shareholders, Robert De Niro, Meir Teper, and James Packer, in its first seven years, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace has welcomed a wide variety of A-list celebrities and has garnered acclaim and honors for its originality, distinctive design and keen attention to service and detail. From being named among the Best New Food Hotels by Condé Nast Traveler as revealed on the Today show, to being dubbed as one of the Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, and being included among Luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace continues to impress.

As previously announced, the Company has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace will also follow the Company's previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company's existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be required to wear them while inside Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Nobu Hospitality

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant, and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence, and Readers' Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas followed by Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila in 2014. Since then the brand has opened properties in Miami Beach in 2016, Malibu, London Shoreditch, Ibiza Bay and Palo Alto in 2017 and Marbella 2018. In 2019, Los Cabos and Barcelona opened, and in 2020 the opening of Chicago, Warsaw, Riyadh, and London Portman Square are expected. Nobu Hotels are in future development for Toronto, São Paulo, Atlanta, and Tel Aviv. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid development pipeline. www.nobuhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram @NobuHotels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of words such as "plan," "will," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, the actual performance and results of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance, the outcomes of contingencies, future financial results of the Company, and uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the impact of the Company's responses to it; and other factors described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment Corporation