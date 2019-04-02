NocBox, the Ultimate Edge Computing Appliance, Launches on Kickstarter

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NocBox, a private cloud appliance that relies on hyper-convergence to create a comprehensive solution for users everywhere, this week officially went live on Kickstarter for all interested advocates and backers wishing to invest in the product. View the Kickstarter campaign here.

Combining security, network, storage, compute, and virtualization in one product, NocBox will effectively protect any network of devices, providing secured access anytime, anywhere.

NocBox Blue 5 Bay NocBox 5 Bay

"After many years of testing out this product with a variety of devices, working through setbacks that made us consider this kind of feat was impossible at times, we are very excited to be finally launching NocBox through a crowdfunding platform," said Benjamin Gardner, Founder and Inventor of NocBox. "Now, business owners can save time and money consolidating their services into one singular private cloud appliance."

NocBox is in a category of its own with its patented hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) technology. It replaces network routers and adds a completely new level of security, privacy, and productivity to business. Additionally, with NocBox, mission critical applications keep running even if the entity loses internet.

Every NocBox has an enterprise grade firewall, VPN, and Unified Threat Management (UTM) system protecting and the seemingly unlimited amount of applications to choose from such as ERP, CRM, cloud, NAS, VDI server, web server, database server, and more. Leveraging a blazing fast networking with wireless AC, NocBox is compatible with 99% of devices and computers.

Industries that stand to benefit from this comprehensive solution include financial, defense, medical, restaurant and entertainment, manufacturing, information technology, education, city government, and more.

"NocBox runs at the speed of your business, not at the mercy of your internet connection," said Gardner. "This is a solution conceptualized for the dreamers and doers, the business owners, and the visionaries that don't want to be held back by the confines of their technology infrastructure. Spread the word on the forthcoming launch of our product on Kickstarter today."

Considering that privacy and security are no longer guaranteed with everyday cloud computing software solutions, NocBox will ensure a new level of private protection that is paramount for sensitive information. Additionally, the software is leveraging a next-generation HCI that combines the functionality of a Router, NAS, Cloud, App Servers, VPN, and more to consolidate and simplify your IT effectively and efficiently.

Socially conscious at the same time, NocBox announced a portion of proceeds from every NocBox sold will be donated to open source projects that are poised to change our world for the better.

