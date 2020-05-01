Node Operators Commit to xx BetaNet

The xx BetaNet node process began with open publication of selection information. 600 nodes that met the publicly vetted criteria were announced in June of 2019. David Chaum, xx network founder commented, "Transparency in node selection is the ultimate bedrock of the xx network, injecting trust into the core of the platform."

Starting today, nodes are taking the first step in onboarding through a dedicated website at xx.network/betanetportal. This process is designed to brief nodes and to provide protection from legal risk associated with receiving xx coin rewards. Status updates and details are at xx.network/nodes.

Coinbase-backed Tokensoft CEO, Mason Borda, observed that, "The xx team continues to push the boundaries when it comes to high integrity privacy and trust infrastructure. We're excited to bring first in-class regulatory and compliance services to the xx network."

"We've all really benefited from Tokensoft's involvement," explained Stephanie Vaughan Weichsel, xx network COO. "They're a true supporter of the Blockchain community and our partnership has helped to provide the xx network and xx nodes with the infrastructure to meet local and international compliance requirements."

To ensure a smooth transition to BetaNet, the xx network launched a public AlphaNet in September 2019 which ran through April 2020. The xx messenger launched in November 2019 utilizing the public xx AlphaNet to test completely private communication between its users.

Last month, xx network outlined the Road to BetaNet, announcing the July 2020 launch date and its partnership with Tokensoft.

"Through community input, we have selected hardware specifications allowing the xx network to shine while creating an egalitarian node community," said Benjamin Wenger, Chief Engineer of the xx network.

The xx network BetaNet will officially launch on July 1st with 150 initial nodes.

About xx coin and network:

The xx coin is a high performance digital currency secured by the xx network. A store of value, the coin also supports decentralized messaging, payments, and dApps. The xx coin was designed to address the original Satoshi challenge for true P2P digital cash, growing public concern for user privacy and the emerging threat of quantum computing.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE xx network

