CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noel Reitmeister, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Finance in recognition of his role as a Retired Trust Specialist and Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors.

With over fifty years of experience in the field of Finance, Dr. Noel Reitmeister is known for his remarkable contributions to the financial world. Having most recently worked as a trust specialist for Wells Fargo Advisors formerly A.G. Edwards and Sons Inc. from 1992 to 2016, in his previous capacity Dr. Reitmeister served Wells Fargo Advisors as Senior Vice President of investments from 1999 to 2007 investment officer in 1999 vice president of investments from 1979 to 1999 and a senior financial consultant from 1974 to 1979. Dr. Reitmeister has also held the positions of financial advisor senior vice president and investment officer for Wachovia Securities LLC from 2007 to 2009, branch coordinator and special partner for DuPont Walston from 1969 to 1974, insurance and investment consultant for John Hancock from 1968 to 1969, project director for the Gillette Company from 1967 to 1968 and regional manager for the Cosmair Division of L'Oréal Paris from 1963 to 1967. Dr. Reitmeister began his career as an assistant merchandise manager for Bloomingdale's from 1962 to 1963.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Reitmeister attended Queens College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science in 1960. Thereafter, Dr. Reitmeister earned a Master of Business Administration in industrial psychology and management at Baruch College as well as a diploma from the New York Institute of Finance. He then obtained a Degree in Financial Planning from the College for Financial Planning in 1974 and graduated from the American Western University in 1982 with a Doctor of Philosophy.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Reitmeister is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, Médecins Sans Frontières, the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas Virgin Islands, the Independent Television Producers' Association, and the American Friends of the Hebrew University. He also maintains involvement wit the American Association of University Professors, the University Club of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera Association, the Friends of the IPO and the Friends of Grant Park Orchestra.

A distinguished scholar, Dr. Reitmeister is the author of "Portfolios Inc. Key Objectives in Investments"" and co-authored ""Retirement Planning.". A columnist for Daily Southtown Star the American Medical News Journal and the Times, Dr. Reitmeister has also been the producer and host for ""The Money Doctor"" from 1985 to 1994 and "The Market Crisis of October"" on PBS in 1987. Dr. Reitmeister has contributed articles to many esteemed publications such as the New York Times, The Star, The Economist, and the Post Tribune.

When he is not working, Dr. Reitmeister enjoys spending quality time with his family and pets.

Dr. Reitmeister dedicates this recognition to his wife Elaine, two sons, and two grandchildren.

