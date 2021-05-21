Noemí Domínguez Morales's new book El Ángel de mi Hijo, a heartwarming tale of a special young boy's life of protectiveness and love by his family and peers

Morales said this about her book: "Melvin Gabriel is a special boy who requires a lot of attention but is very smart. His favorite sport is baseball. He is cared for by his mother, Abigaíl, and his godmother, Cristal, to forge him in an environment in which he becomes independent and fends for himself without them suspect that someone always protects him.

Whenever he can, despite being special, he socializes with his neighbors who love him and sometimes motivate him to do mischief like any child but also that he feels safe and protected all the time, even if his worst enemy sleeps at home and goes to come the moment when his little life changes."

Published by Page Publishing, Noemí Domínguez Morales's new book El Ángel de mi Hijo follows the endearing moments of a special young boy who proves himself to be the amazing person he is that lets him gain the respect and love of his family and friends.

Consumers who wish to be inspired by a story of compassion and empowerment can purchase El Ángel de mi Hijo online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

