NoHo CineFest 2020 Casts a Global Net with Virtual Mega Fest

All other films will be available on-demand throughout the event, including Q&As and filmmakers' commentaries. The robust interactive virtual platform will also offer speed-networking sessions, conference-style video meetups, live panels and discussions connecting special guests and audiences via a live chat, and live award-nomination announcements.

New this year, NoHo CineFest is proud to partner with Stage 32, which offers a platform providing educational and networking resources to more than five hundred thousand creatives worldwide. Stage 32 will bring forward their extensive industry resources to create live panels for the online event.

Finally, the festivities will cap off with a live Awards Show on Saturday, December 12th, revealing prize-recipients in fifteen categories and a live Q&A with the winners at the end.

About North Hollywood CineFest

Located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles, the North Hollywood CineFest has established itself as a premiere event for independent cinema from all over the world.



Seven years running, this is the first year the festival goes virtual. In years past, the festival brought audiences to a vibrant local social scene in a state-of-the-art facility in North Hollywood, California. The online platform built for this year's event is sure to leave every cinephile impressed and delighted. The combination of great films, interactive networking, panels, and awards is what makes this a dynamic and must-attend experience. Going forward, NoHo CineFest will return to theaters but will integrate a virtual experience to benefit a larger audience overall.

