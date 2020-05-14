Nokia 4G AirScale BBU Teardown 2020: High Level Mechanical & PCB Analysis and Bill of Materials
May 14, 2020, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia 4G AirScale BBU" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nokia Networks 4G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). The configuration of the 4G AirScale is:
- AMIA Subrack
- ASIA Common Plug In Unit
- ABIA Capacity Plug In Unit
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of low power passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Active/Passive Component Summary
CHAPTER 1: NOKIA AIRSCALE SYSTEM MODULE
- Overview of AirScale BTS Portfolio
CHAPTER 2: AMIA SUBRACK
- AMIA Guiderails
- ASIx Blind Slot Frame
- ABIx Blind Slot Frame
- AMIA Chassis: External Views and Dimensions
- AMIA Chassis: Backplane and Fan Units
- AMIA Backplane
CHAPTER 3: ASIA PLUG IN UNIT
- ASIA Front Panel & Handles
- Power Supply Unit (PSU)
- PSU Top Cover Heatsink
- PSU Bottom FCTJ Heatsink
- PSU Printed Circuit Board Analysis
- PSU Input DC Voltage Connector Assembly
- PSU DC Busbar Assembly
- ASIA FCTJ PCB
- eUSB Flash Card
- OCXO Module
- ASIA FCTJ Bottom Cover
CHAPTER 4: ABIA
- ABIA Front Panel
- ABIA FSPJ Heatsink
- ABIA FSPJ Cover
- ABIA FSPJ PCB
