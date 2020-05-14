Nokia 4G AirScale BBU Teardown 2020: High Level Mechanical & PCB Analysis and Bill of Materials

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia 4G AirScale BBU" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nokia Networks 4G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). The configuration of the 4G AirScale is:

AMIA Subrack

ASIA Common Plug In Unit

Common Plug In Unit ABIA Capacity Plug In Unit

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of low power passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: NOKIA AIRSCALE SYSTEM MODULE

Overview of AirScale BTS Portfolio

CHAPTER 2: AMIA SUBRACK

AMIA Guiderails

ASIx Blind Slot Frame

ABIx Blind Slot Frame

AMIA Chassis: External Views and Dimensions

AMIA Chassis: Backplane and Fan Units

AMIA Backplane

CHAPTER 3: ASIA PLUG IN UNIT

ASIA Front Panel & Handles

Front Panel & Handles Power Supply Unit (PSU)

PSU Top Cover Heatsink

PSU Bottom FCTJ Heatsink

PSU Printed Circuit Board Analysis

PSU Input DC Voltage Connector Assembly

PSU DC Busbar Assembly

ASIA FCTJ PCB

FCTJ PCB eUSB Flash Card

OCXO Module

ASIA FCTJ Bottom Cover

CHAPTER 4: ABIA

ABIA Front Panel

ABIA FSPJ Heatsink

ABIA FSPJ Cover

ABIA FSPJ PCB

