Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen with Android 10, now available on Cricket Wireless

MIAMI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces new additions to its US carrier portfolio: Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C5 Endi and Nokia C2 Tennen, all available to buy from Cricket Wireless starting May 29, June 5, and June 15, 2020, respectively.

Maurizio Angelone, Vice President Americas, HMD Global, said:

"Last year we embarked on an exciting journey with the launch of our first two smartphones on Cricket's 4G LTE network. Today, continuing with our long-term strategic partnership with Cricket Wireless, we are excited to deliver three new handsets to the Cricket portfolio: Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen. With these new additions, we aim to bring a high-quality experience to more people, at an affordable price point."

Nokia C5 Endi – Creativity at your command

With its expansive, eye-catching 6.5'' HD+ display and its advanced triple camera with AI image capture and ultra-wide angle lens, Nokia C5 Endi is for those who want to create more.

Capture every detail with an AI-enhanced triple camera

Nokia C5 Endi brings an advanced triple camera array, with a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP sensor with ultra-wide lens for capturing an entire scene, and a depth sensor for a beautifully blurred background in portrait images. With its powerful AI technology, you can get stunning and shareable pictures in an instant, no matter the subject or time of the day.

AI scene detection automatically focuses on the subject, be it a person, a dog, a beautiful dish, nature, or any kind of scenery, and optimizes the photo settings to deliver the best result.

automatically focuses on the subject, be it a person, a dog, a beautiful dish, nature, or any kind of scenery, and optimizes the photo settings to deliver the best result. Recommended Shot captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and using AI analysis, suggests the best one.

captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and using AI analysis, suggests the best one. When in low-light situations , Nokia C5 Endi will automatically snap multiple images simultaneously, combining them into one great shot with more light and less noise.

, Nokia C5 Endi will automatically snap multiple images simultaneously, combining them into one great shot with more light and less noise. Its Portrait mode combines multiple standalone experiences such as single frame HDR, Bokeh, Denoise and Beautification for one perfect shareable portrait image.

Huge screen, balanced performance and 2-day battery life1

Nokia C5 Endi features a 6.5'' 19:9 HD+ display with a selfie notch for maximum screen real estate, that will let you binge watch your favorite content for hours thanks to a massive 4000mAh2 battery that can last up to 2-days1. Powered by the Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, it's optimized for everyday performance without sacrificing on the heavier tasks, like gaming.

Finnish heritage design

Made from high-tech polycarbonate, Nokia C5 Endi is light but solid, with a rigid unibody structure – designed to take on the everyday knocks of life. The smartphone delivers a pure, solid and seamless finish, true to Nordic design.

Nokia C2 Tava – Essentials you need, extras you'll love

With this affordable, yet well-equipped smartphone, you'll get more for less. Its 5.45'' HD+ display with hardened glass, combined with its signature 2-day battery life, will get you through the day, featuring the latest Android 10 experience.

Get the best shot

Nokia C2 Tava comes with a dual rear camera, with an 8MP Auto Focus sensor, enhanced with AI, that combined with its 2MP sensor and with depth-sensing technology, will capture better images even in low light situations or difficult conditions. Nokia C2 Tava also features Recommended Shot, Portrait Mode with diverse bokeh styles -Classic, Star, Heart, Butterfly, Flake and water Drop-, and Full HD video recording, to step up your social media game.

Premium features with signature Nokia Quality

Nokia C2 Tava is optimized for all the demands of everyday life, with a quad-core processor MediaTek Helio A22 and a 2-day1 3000mAh battery, augmented with AI assisted Adaptive Battery technology which learns how you use your phone and prioritizes battery life for those apps that you use the most.

Its pocket-sized 5.45'' HD+ display is perfect to keep up with your favorite shows while commuting, and true to the quality you would expect from a Nokia phone, it's built to withstand everyday bumps and tumbles. A diecast metal chassis with polymer shell combined with a removable textured polycarbonate rear battery cover, provides a combination of rigidity, aesthetics and easy grip.

Nokia C2 Tennen brings similar features to the Nokia C2 Tava and comes in vibrant Steel.

A more secure and efficient experience

For a simpler daily use, all Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen feature Advanced AI Face Unlock, and a Google Assistant Button to get things done and answer your questions with just a tap and the sound of your voice.

With Android™ 10 – the latest version of Android

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen launch with Android 10, including features that will let you customize your smartphone just the way you want it, such as Dark theme, Focus Mode, more intuitive navigation, improved privacy, Family Link and many more.

Availability

Nokia C5 Endi comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM in Deep Midnight Blue and it's available at Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com for a suggested retail price of $169.99 from June 5, 2020.

Nokia C2 Tava comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Tempered Blue and it is available at Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com for a suggested retail price of $109.99 from May 29, 2020.

Nokia C2 Tennen comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Steel and it is available at select National retail stores for a suggested retail price of $69.99 from June 15, 2020.

