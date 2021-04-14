Nolan Transportation Group and Transportation Insight Rank in Top 10 of North America's Largest Logistics Companies

HICKORY, N.C. and ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight Holding Company today announced its inclusion among North America's top 10 largest logistics companies, according to Transport Topics, a news leader in freight transportation and logistics. The parent company of Transportation Insight LLC and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), Transportation Insight Holding Company ranks No. 8 on the 2021 Top 50 Logistics Companies list. NTG moved up to No. 12 on Transport Topics' Top Freight Brokerage Firms.

"Our company is laser-focused on strategic growth and reinvesting in our business. This recognition further confirms our position as a leader in this market, and our ability to deliver scalable solutions that create a sustainable competitive advantage for our customers," said Ken Beyer, chief executive officer of Transportation Insight Holding Company. "As we look toward the future, our goal is to empower shippers and carriers through our hybrid-digital strategy and give our customers the analytics and visibility they need. That will allow us to continue elevating the performance of our customers' supply chains."

Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm, purchased the majority stake in Transportation Insight LLC in 2018. Gryphon acquired the majority stake in Nolan Transportation Group in 2019. As the companies have integrated, a key growth-driver is their unique position to support dynamic spot shipments or complete managed transportation solutions across truckload, less-than-truckload and small parcel networks. Transportation Insight LLC continues to make strategic acquisitions to support long-term growth plans.

Companies on the Top 50 Logistics list are ranked based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. The list offers a revenue based breakdown of the top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriage service providers in North America.

About Transport Topics

Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation and has been for the last 80 years. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists are there first and most often. Our hallmark coverage of the regulatory environment and the business and technology landscapes makes TT unique — a major multimedia channel, personalized for transportation. Read daily at www.ttnews.com.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG's carrier base consists of approximately 45,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers' products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 13 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for four consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email [email protected].

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI Holdco organization serves 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, N.C., Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email [email protected].

About Gryphon

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. The firm has managed over $4.5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $200 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

