Nolato: Invitation to Webcast Conference Call on 8 May

TOREKOV, Sweden, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolato AB will publish its report for the three first months 2019 on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 1.30 p.m. CET. In connection with report, Nolato will hold a webcast conference call in English at 2.30 p.m. the same day.

Nolato will be represented by President and CEO Christer Wahlquist and CFO Per-Ola Holmström, who will present the report and answer questions.

Publication of the three-month report:

Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 1.30 p.m. CET

Webcast conference call (in English):

Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 2.30 p.m. CET

Information regarding telephone numbers and website is available at https://financialhearings.com/event/11896

The presentation will be available at www.nolato.com/ir after publication of the report. The webcast will be available at the same address after the live broadcast.

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.

nolato.com

