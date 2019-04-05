Nolato's Annual Report 2018

TOREKOV, Sweden, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report for 2018 is now published on Nolato's website, you can read it here.

The company's Sustainability Report for 2018 is available here

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.

This information is information that Nolato AB (publ) is obliged to make public persuant to the Securities Markets Act. Th information was submitted for publication at 18:15 CET on 5 April 2019.

