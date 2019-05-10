Nomad Temporary Housing Receives 2018 Partner in Quality Award from WHR Group

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is pleased to announce its recognition as a 2018 Partner in Quality by WHR Group, Inc. Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2019, WHR Group continues to be the innovator in the relocation space known for excellent service and concrete results for clients and for their top talent.

In granting these awards, WHR Group evaluates its Global Partner Network for partners that have exceeded commitments to customer satisfaction, supply chain management, service excellence, and overall cost management in the employee relocation sector. This past year was an exceptional one for Nomad.

"Nomad is thrilled to be recognized by WHR for outstanding global service delivery of temporary housing," says Karl Thuge, EVP and co-owner of Nomad.

This is Nomad's 28th major service award in the last three years, demonstrating Nomad's service commitment, and extraordinary sourcing technology. Nomad Temporary Housing©, based in San Diego, California is a leading provider of temporary apartments, serviced apartments and extended-stay hotel solutions around the world. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Nomad deploys the industry-leading sourcing platform, Nomad Direct to direct connect with 1,400 global brands, and 165,000 furnished apartments. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad has regional offices in San Diego, London, and Hong Kong to proudly serve our clients around the globe. For more information, visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

Contact: Karl Thuge

Phone: (619) 313-4300

Email: kthuge@nomadtemphousing.com

SOURCE Nomad Temporary Housing

