Nominate Leading Family Offices and Their Executives Now For Recognition in "The Complete Family Office Handbook"

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirby Rosplock, PhD, CEO of Tamarind Partners and author of The Complete Family Office Handbook - The Definitive Guide to the Family Office - is pleased to announce the anticipated release of the book's second edition in late 2020. The Wiley publication, which is being updated by Dr. Rosplock and her top-tier contributors, includes thought leaders such as the chairman of Withersworldwide and the editor of the "International Family Offices Journal," among others. In this edition, industry leading family offices and executives who are defining the future of the family office will be highlighted.

Dr. Rosplock seeks nominations for best-in-class family offices and their executives who demonstrate excellence in specific areas of importance to family offices such as investments, governance, impact investing, tax efficiency, philanthropy, legal structure, fiduciary oversight, risk management, reporting and transparency, multi-generational continuity, family wealth education, leadership, technology, family banks, and family office start-ups. Her aim is to showcase best practices among family offices and their executives throughout the second edition with a variety of real-world examples, cases, and insights.

Nominations are being accepted now through January 17, 2020. Click on the link and answer a brief survey about your family office or family office executive nominees. https://www.research.net/r/CompleteFamilyOfficeHandbook

Offering a comprehensive and practical guide on family office setup, design, operations, services, cost structure, and function, the first edition of The Complete Family Office Handbook became known as the family office executive's most trusted source for family office best practices. The second edition will provide an updated and expanded view of the family office. It will include a new chapter on private trust companies and fiduciary oversight, updated research from industry thought leaders, and compelling new cases on top-tier family offices and executives.

Tamarind Partners supports affluent families and those who serve them through three core family office solutions - Consulting and Advisory, Family Office Administration, and Tamarind Learning. Tamarind's Consulting and Advisory solutions consist of family office set-up and advisory, foundation management and giving advisory, succession and transition planning, governance structure development, and advisory board development. Tamarind Learning offers online wealth education solutions for self-paced and cohort learning. Outsourced administrative solutions and experienced Tamarind C-Suite professionals are provided when hiring doesn't make sense. With a highly skilled, global network of senior, expert advisors, look to Tamarind Partners as your objective, "thinking partner."

